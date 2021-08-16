Acquired Methemoglobinemia Treatment Market : Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

Methemoglobinemia is a condition when more than 1% of hemoglobin in the blood gets oxidized to methamoglobin, which is an abnormal form of hemoglobin unable to bind the oxygen molecules. The iron atom gets oxidized from the ferrous state (Fe2+) to the ferric state (Fe3+), losing an electron to an oxidant. This results in anemia, cyanosis, dizziness, fatigue, headache, dyspnea on exertion, and tachycardia. When the levels of methamoglobin in the blood exceeds 50%, it can cause dysrhythmias, hypotension, acidosis, coma, and death.

The two common causes of methemoglobinemia are genetic and acquired. Acquired methemoglobinemia is caused by exposure to certain oxidizing substances that lead to the conversion of hemoglobin to methemoglobin. For instance, anilines, dyes, nitrates and nitrites, and medications including lidocaine, prilocaine, benzocaine, chloroquine, and dapsone. Rise in incidence of acquired methemoglobinemia owing to increase in use of local anesthetics, surge in use of silver nitrates for the treatment of wounds, eating nitrate rich vegetables, and growing awareness about the available treatments are the factors expected to drive the global acquired methemoglobinemia treatment market during the forecast period. High cost of blood products and lack of trained physicians in rural areas are the factors likely to restrain the global acquired methemoglobinemia treatment market.

The global acquired methemoglobinemia treatment market can be segmented based on type of treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of type of treatment, the global market can be categorized into drug therapy, blood transfusion therapy, and oxygen therapy. The drug therapy segment can be classified into methylene blue, dextrose, and ascorbic acid treatment. The methylene blue sub-segment is anticipated to dominate the drug therapy segment during the forecast period due to its positive performance to reverse the condition. Based on end-user, the global acquired methemoglobinemia treatment market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory care centers. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the major market share during the forecast period, attributed to patient preference for hospitals to treat such emergency cases and availability of equipment at hospitals such as oxygen therapy and blood transfusion devices. The clinics segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2026.

Geographically, the global acquired methemoglobinemia treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market due to availability of advanced therapeutic options to treat the disease, high health care awareness among the population, and high health care expenditure. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR due to increasing use of local anesthetics, rise in health care awareness, and surge in health care spending.

High use of antibiotics such as dapsone and chloroquine to treat infections is responsible for rise in incidence of acquired methemoglobinemia in the region. Moreover, poor sanitation in Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and some parts of the Asia also contribute towards the increasing incidence of acquired methemoglobinemia in these regions. This is expected to further drive the growth of the global acquired methemoglobinemia treatment market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global acquired methemoglobinemia treatment market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mylan N.V., American Regent, Inc., Teligent, Inc., Provepharm Life Solutions, McGuff Company, Inc., Abundance Naturally Limited, Kedrion Biopharma, Inc., and Octapharma.

