Acrylic Sheets Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

Poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), also known as acrylic or acrylic glass as well as by the trade names Plexiglas, Acrylite, Lucite, and Perspex among several others (see below), is a transparent thermoplastic often used in sheet form as a lightweight or shatter-resistant alternative to glass.

Scope of the Report:

Acrylic sheets have a high concentration. The top six companies account for more than 45.92% of market share. Evonik, Mitsubishi Rayon, Altuglas (Arkema), Plaskolite, Taixing Donchamp and Polycasa are the tycoons of acrylic sheets. Evonik is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 14.60% in 2016.

Compared with international leading players, Chinese domestic manufacturers still have certain gap, both in the product performance and market share. As the development of China economic and technology, China will have good products like overseas manufacturers.

Building and Construction accounted for the largest market with about 27.77% of the global consumption volume for acrylic sheets in 2016.

In summary, we tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Acrylic Sheets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 7120 million US$ in 2024, from 5270 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Acrylic Sheets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Evonik

Mitsubishi Rayon

Altuglas (Arkema)

Polycasa

Plaskolite

Taixing Donchamp

Unigel Group

Donchamp

Jumei

Jiushixing

Guang Shun Plastic

Shen Chuen Acrylic

Raychung Acrylic

Asia Poly

Elastin

GARY Acrylic Xishun

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Extruded Acrylic Sheet

Cast Acrylic Sheet

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive and Transport

Building and Construction

Light and Signage

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Acrylic Sheets product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Acrylic Sheets, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Acrylic Sheets in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Acrylic Sheets competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Acrylic Sheets breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Acrylic Sheets market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Acrylic Sheets sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

