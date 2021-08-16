Agriculture Film Market 2019 by Technology and Top Key Players- British Polythene Industries (BPI), Trioplast, Berry Plastics, Armando Alvarez, Polypak, Barbier Group and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Agriculture Film Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The global Agriculture Film market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Agriculture Film volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agriculture Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

British Polythene Industries (BPI)

Trioplast

Berry Plastics

Armando Alvarez

Polypak

Barbier Group

Plastika Kritis

Rani Plast

Agriplast

JIANYUANCHUN

Big East New Materials

Huadun

Tianjin Plastic

Qing Tian Plastic Industrial

Shandong Tianhe Plastic

Xinguang Plastic

Zibo Zhongyi Plastic

Chenguang Plastic

Zibo Plactics Eight

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Grade Agriculture Film

Middle Grade Agriculture Film

Low Grade Agriculture Film

Segment by Application

Shed Plastic Film

Mulch Plastic Film

Others.



