Agriculture Film Market 2019 by Technology and Top Key Players- British Polythene Industries (BPI), Trioplast, Berry Plastics, Armando Alvarez, Polypak, Barbier Group and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Agriculture Film Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Agriculture Film Market
The global Agriculture Film market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Agriculture Film volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agriculture Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
British Polythene Industries (BPI)
Trioplast
Berry Plastics
Armando Alvarez
Polypak
Barbier Group
Plastika Kritis
Rani Plast
Agriplast
JIANYUANCHUN
Big East New Materials
Huadun
Tianjin Plastic
Qing Tian Plastic Industrial
Shandong Tianhe Plastic
Xinguang Plastic
Zibo Zhongyi Plastic
Chenguang Plastic
Zibo Plactics Eight
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
High Grade Agriculture Film
Middle Grade Agriculture Film
Low Grade Agriculture Film
Segment by Application
Shed Plastic Film
Mulch Plastic Film
Others.
