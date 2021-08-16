Air Entrainment Meters for Mortar Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2028

Air Entrainment Meters Market: Overview

Air entrainment meters measure the air content of freshly mixed mortar which is a vital test to check the quality of mortar. Air entrainment meters for mortar is used for making construction process more efficient and with better quality. The rising concerns related to poor quality mortar is resulting into high adoption of air entrainment meters for mortar in various regions. Air entrainment meters for mortar is witnessing high demand in construction industry due to various accurate results provided by the equipment. Air entrainment meter for mortar is used in the process for determining the content of air in cement paste.

Air Entrainment Meters for Mortar Market: Drivers and Restraints

One of the prime factors driving the growth of air entrainment meters for mortar market is the fact that these meters provide accurate percentage of the quantity of air in mortar. This testing is crucial as entrainment of a small quantity of air in the cement concrete improves the durability of concrete. It should be ideally between 3-6% however smaller percentages than this may result in deterioration. Another driver which boosts the growth of air entrainment meters market are the benefits offered by these equipment. These are compact in nature, user friendly, and easy to operate. The air entrainment meters for mortar are not affected by changing barometric pressure and also have availability of fixed volume air chambers. These are the few features which are increasing the popularity of air entrainment meters for mortar in the construction areas.

Leading manufacturers are focused on the improvement of quality of air entrainment meters for mortar by establishing industry standards. These industry standards are also one of the major factors contributing to the market growth. On the other hand, lack of awareness about the application of air entrainment meters for mortar is one of the significant challenges for the growth of market.

Air Entrainment Meters for Mortar Market: Segmentation

The global air entrainment meters for mortar market is segmented on the basis of capacity, and region.

Segmentation Based on Capacity:

On the basis of capacity, the air entrainment meters for mortar market is segmented into 1 ml to 1000 ml, 1001 ml to 5000 ml, 5001 ml to 10000ml, more than 10001 ml

Segmentation Based on Region:

On the basis of region, the global air entrainment meters for mortar market is segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia and Others of Asia Pacific, Japan, China, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Air Entrainment Meters for Mortar Market: Key Players

Few of the leading manufacturers of air entrainment meters for mortar includes UTEST, Humboldt Mfg. Co., ELE International, PCTE, L K V HYDRAULIC, CONTROLS, Qualitest, Bluhm & Feuerherdt GmbH, and others. The manufactures of air entrainment meters for mortar are constantly focused on delivering enhanced product features to their customers. This strategy is followed by air entrainment meters for mortar manufacturers for improving the customer satisfaction. The air entrainment meters for mortar manufacturers are undergoing constant changes in the product manufacturing process, designs, and also focusing on delivering air entrainment meters for mortar based on international standards. The manufacturers of air entrainment meters for mortar are expanding product portfolio with the addition on new variation in terms of size and volume capacity.

Regional Analysis:

North America market (U.S; Canada)

(U.S; Canada) Latin America market (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America

(Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America Western Europe market (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Nordic, Benelux, Rest of Western Europe)

(Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Nordic, Benelux, Rest of Western Europe) Eastern Europe market (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe)

(Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe) SEA and other Asia Pacific countries market (India, Indonesia, Oceania, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries)

(India, Indonesia, Oceania, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries) Japan market

China market

Middle East and Africa market (GCC Countries, Turkey, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

