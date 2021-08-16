Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitor Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Alpha-synuclein is a protein that is abundantly found in the brain. The minimal amount of alpha-synuclein is also found in the heart and other tissues. The protein is prominently found at the tips of the nerve cells. It helps in the maintaining supply of the synaptic vesicle in presynaptic terminals.

Download the sample report @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1170

In addition, the alpha-synuclein protein also helps in release of dopamine. The protein comprised of 140 amino acids and is encoded by Synuclein Alpha (SNCA) gene. It produced mostly in hippocampus, neocortex, substantia nigra, and cerebellum. However, the actual function of alpha-synuclein is still completely unknown. However, the pathophysiology of Parkinson’s disease is associated with the accumulation of alpha-synuclein protein which forms Lewy bodies.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/alpha-synuclein-inhibitor-therapeutics

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is in the process of developing RG7935 as a monoclonal antibody targeting alpha-synuclein, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

AC Immune SA is in the process of developing morphomer α-syn as an alpha-synuclein inhibitor for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Neuropore Therapies Inc. is also developing a drug candidate that targets alpha-synuclein, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and multiple system atrophy.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1170

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials. Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com