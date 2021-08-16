Audio Driver IC Market shows positive growth trend with increased demand of smart phones, televisions and home entertainment systems

Audio driver IC, also known as switching amplifier or class-D amplifier is an electronic device in which the amplifying devices such as transistors act as switches and not as linear devices as in the case of other amplifiers. The analog signal is converted into a series of pulses with the help of pulse width modulation or pulse density modulation before it is applied to the driver/amplifier. The output pulse if passed through a low pass filter can be converted back to an analog signal. They consume less power as compared to analog amplifiers as they dissipate less heat in active devices. Audio Driver IC can be segmented by type into Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel and 6-Channel. 2-Channel audio driver IC holds the largest market share among all the types and is also expected to have the highest growth rate owing to the rising demand for usage in in-car audio and television sets. Based on device, the audio driver IC market is segmented into television handset, home entertainment systems, in care audio and multimedia sound case.

The market for multimedia sound case is expected to grow exponentially as compare to the other segments owing to the growth in demand of wireless connected devices. In terms of end-use industry the audio driver IC market is segregated into automotive, health care, telecommunication, industrial and retail, consumer electronics and others. Consumer electronics holds the largest market share. Health care industry is expected to witness the highest growth rate among all the end use industry followed by industrial and retail industry. Among consumer electronics televisions, smart phones and home entertainment systems held the largest market share.

The major driver driving the global audio driver IC market is growing penetration of audio driver IC in consumer electronics. With increased demand of smart phones, televisions and home entertainment systems the demand for audio driver IC is showing a positive growth trend. In addition, increased demand for compact and energy efficient devices among consumers for both domestic and commercial use is triggering market growth globally. Issues regarding interface integration in various audio devices and incompatibility with these devices are a major restraint restraining the overall market growth for audio driver IC. Unavailability of raw materials of audio driver IC from the supplier side is also a major factor that is hindering the growth of the global audio driver IC market. In addition, high cost of integration in commercial usage of amplifiers is creating a major restraint of the global audio driver IC market. Increased demand of customized amplifiers of sound systems in the entertainment industry and manufacturers making them available is creating great opportunity in the overall audio driver IC market.

According to geography, the global audio driver IC market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the largest market for audio driver IC. Increased demand in countries such as Japan, China, India and South Korea for audio driver IC is triggering the growth of the market in this region. Asia Pacific and Middle East is expected to show the highest growth rate with increased demand for audio devices and smart phones in the countries of these regions.

Major players of the global audio driver IC includes STMicroelectronics (Geneva, Switzerland), Analog Devices Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Eindhoven, Netherlands), ON Semiconductor Corp. (Phoenix, U.S.), Semiconductor Corporation (California, U.S.), Rohm Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), Texas Instruments (Texas, U.S), Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (San Jose, U.S), Intersil Corporation (California, U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Neubiberg, Germany), Cirrus Logic Inc. (Texas, U.S), Silicon Laboratories Inc. (Texas, U.S.), and ICE power A/S (Denmark) among others.