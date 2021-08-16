Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market 2019 Global Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape and Trends by Forecast to 2025

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Overview:

The augmented reality and virtual reality market is catching the trends by surprise all around which ensures a giant leap in terms of valuation in the forthcoming years. Its percolation into industries such as healthcare & life sciences, education, and gaming is based on the demand for experiential enhancement. Many market giants are taking advantage of it to promote their products by installing augmented reality and virtual reality modes in their system.

This pervasiveness of the augmented reality and virtual reality market projects a feasible market valuation of USD 767.67 billion by 2025. The report published on the same market by Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts a 73.3% CAGR for the market during the forecast period (2018-2025).

The Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market report further encompasses factors such as probable integration of 5G technology which can surely boost the market, widespread use of head-mounted displays, intrigued marketing strategists, and interested e-commerce companies & retailers. Head-mounted sets are gaining much prominence in the gaming sector that spans from arcade to smartphones. Marketing strategists now find this technology very alluring due to its ability to merge reality with virtual space. This can impact the consumer behavior which is a boon for the market giants. E-companies such as Amazon, eBay, and others are using this technology to reach a wider audience and increase their market base. With the latest 360° VR video technology in the pipeline, sectors such as pilot & driver training, space study, underwater exploration, and surgery are going to be revolutionized.

Major Key Competitors:

Google LLC (U.S.)

com (U.K.)

EON Reality Inc. (U.S.)

Augmented Pixels Inc. (U.S.)

HP Inc. (U.S.)

DAQRI LLC (U.S.)

Wikitude GmbH (Austria)

Terminal Eleven (SkyView)

Zapper Limited (U.S.)

org Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Virtalis Limited (U.K.)

Facebook Inc. (U.S.)

Samsung Group (South Korea)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

HTC Corporation (Taiwan)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Segmentation:

The global augmented reality and virtual reality market can be segmented by product type and application.

By product type, the augmented reality and virtual reality market can be segmented into non-immersive systems, semi-immersive projection system, and fully-immersive head mounted systems. Among these, non-immersive systems segment is spearheading the market with a market valuation of USD 3.41 billion in 2018 which can rise with the highest CAGR of 82.4% during the forecast period and reach USD 228.42 billion valuation mark.

Based on application, the augmented reality and virtual reality market comprises education & training, video games, media, tourism, and social media. Video games segment is at present in the charge, and it is going to retain its position with around USD 217.26 billion market worth by 2025. However, it is the education and training sector that is touted to rise by 76.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific approach to the augmented reality and virtual reality market includes the U.S., Europe, China, Japan, South East Asia, and Central & South America.

The U.S. is currently holding the largest market share and is expected to dominate the market with the fastest CAGR of 78.3% during the forecast period. Europe can assume the second spot with 77.6% CAGR all the while staying at loggerhead with China.

Research Methodology:

Research analysts at Market Research Future (MRFR) integrates immaculate methodologies and expertise to produce a report of the highest standard. The tactics employed adhere well to the parameters needed for a reliable understanding of the pertinent industry. The research methodology is founded on primary and secondary methods. The primary method sources data from interviews and discussions with the big market players and analyses them to have an in-depth knowledge of the sector.

The secondary method follows top-down and bottom-up approaches to get a comprehensive knowledge of the said market which provides an excellent overview of the industry and creates scope for better prediction of the market in the foreseeable future. In addition, the report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, factors, and inputs from the best to enhance the quality of the report.

Analysis Period:

Base Year – 2017

Projection Period – From 2018 to 2025

Market Denomination – USD Million

Conversion Rate – Considered as per the respective financial years

