Big Data Platform Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Big Data Platform – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
Big data Platform is an enterprise class IT platform, that provides the features and functionalities of big data application in one single solution for developing, deploying, operating and managing big data. Big Data Platform consists of big data storage, servers, database, big data management, business intelligence and other big data management utilities.
Big Data Platform are mainly classified into the following types: Cloud-Based and On-Premise. Cloud-Based is the most widely used type which takes up about 79.17 % of the total in 2018.
Big Data Platform have wide range of applications, such as Banking, Manufacturing, Professional Services, Government, etc. And Manufacturing was the most widely used area which took up about 21.83% of the global total in 2018.
USA is the largest country of Big Data Platform in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years.
In 2018, the global Big Data Platform market size was 41100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 86600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Big Data Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Big Data Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
Google
AWS
IBM
Dell
Splunk
Micro Focus
SAP
Accenture
Informatica
Teradata
Oracle
Cloudera
Palantir
HPE
Cisco
SAS
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3765874-global-big-data-platform-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking
Manufacturing
Professional Services
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Big Data Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, keymarket and key players.
To present the Big Data Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Big Data Platform are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3765874-global-big-data-platform-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Big Data Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-Based
1.4.3 On-Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Big Data Platform Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Banking
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Professional Services
1.5.5 Government
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Big Data Platform Market Size
2.2 Big Data Platform Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Big Data Platform Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Big Data Platform Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft
12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Big Data Platform Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Big Data Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.2 Google
12.2.1 Google Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Big Data Platform Introduction
12.2.4 Google Revenue in Big Data Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Google Recent Development
12.3 AWS
12.3.1 AWS Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Big Data Platform Introduction
12.3.4 AWS Revenue in Big Data Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 AWS Recent Development
12.4 IBM
12.4.1 IBM Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Big Data Platform Introduction
12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Big Data Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 IBM Recent Development
12.5 Dell
12.5.1 Dell Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Big Data Platform Introduction
12.5.4 Dell Revenue in Big Data Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Dell Recent Development
12.6 Splunk
12.6.1 Splunk Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Big Data Platform Introduction
12.6.4 Splunk Revenue in Big Data Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Splunk Recent Development
12.7 Micro Focus
12.7.1 Micro Focus Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Big Data Platform Introduction
12.7.4 Micro Focus Revenue in Big Data Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Micro Focus Recent Development
12.8 SAP
12.8.1 SAP Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Big Data Platform Introduction
12.8.4 SAP Revenue in Big Data Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 SAP Recent Development
12.9 Accenture
12.9.1 Accenture Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Big Data Platform Introduction
12.9.4 Accenture Revenue in Big Data Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.10 Informatica
12.10.1 Informatica Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Big Data Platform Introduction
12.10.4 Informatica Revenue in Big Data Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Informatica Recent Development
12.11 Teradata
12.12 Oracle
12.13 Cloudera
12.14 Palantir
12.15 HPE
12.16 Cisco
12.17 SAS
Continued…..
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3765874
Contact US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)