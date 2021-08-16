Biocides Market– GlobalMarket Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2024

Biocides are active biological or chemical compounds that are used to control the growth of or kill harmful organisms, such as bacteria and fungi. However, excessive use of biocidal products can be harmful to human beings and the environment at large. The usage of biocidal products is, therefore, regulated under the directive 98/8/EC of the European Union (EU), also known as the Biocidal Products Directive, wherein these products are categorized into 22 types based on their application. In this report, the biocides market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

Major application areas of biocidal products include water treatment, food and beverages, personal care products, wood preservation, paints and coatings, oil and gas, and boilers. Of these, water treatment accounts for a significant share in the biocides market, owing to the increased demand for biocidal products for the removal of contaminants and harmful bacteria from water. Food and beverages constitute the second-largest application area of biocidal products, owing to the rising need to control microbial growth in food and drinks and the growing usage of preservatives in ready-to-eat food products.

The major trend witnessed in the global biocides market is the rising investments for product development and increasing new product launches by biocidal product manufacturers. For instance, in October 2018, DowDuPont Inc.’s microbial control division introduced two new winterized AQUCAR water treatment biocidal products for hydraulic fracking, a major process in shale oil and gas exploration, and production.

The biocides market is growing on account of the rising need for water treatment for domestic as well as industrial purpose, increasing consumption of food and beverages, and growing usage of paints and coatings for construction applications. Water treatment is expected to continue being the largest application area of biocidal products and contribute significantly to the market growth in future as well. This is largely due to the ever-rising demand for treated water for both industrial and municipal use. Furthermore, rapid growth in population, especially in developing countries, is expected to increase the demand for clean water, which, in turn, would positively impact the market growth in the near future.

