BRICS Disposable Hygiene Products Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2028

The disposable hygiene products market is witnessing an annual growth of nearly 6-7% due to increased consumer spending on personal care products globally. In addition, the demand for improvised comfort, performance and efficient absorbent hygiene products is expected to drive demand for disposable hygiene products in the near future. Concerns for safety, convenience and hygiene are identified as key factors affecting growth of disposable hygiene products market. Furthermore, rising consumption of products such as sanitary pads, wipes, baby products and others across the globe is anticipated to drive demand for disposable hygiene products market in near future. Among the developing economies, increasing population and manufacture of such products in countries such as India and China and low penetration of these products is expected to open opportunities for growth of the market in BRICS. Moreover, industry-sophistication is expected to fuel the demand for disposable hygiene products in Brazil.

Apart from increasing population in BRICS, economic development particularly in countries such as China and India is a key factor contributing towards substantial growth of disposable hygiene products market in the region. Furthermore, increasing disposable income, rising expenditure or consumer spending on personal hygiene and increasing hygiene concerns are expected to fuel demand for disposable hygiene products over the next five to six years. Also, increasing Internet penetration is a prime factor supporting wide distribution of these products to tech-savvy consumers in BRICS via the medium of online retailing. Internet penetration is expected to enhance distribution of these products, leading to increased consumption and brand visibility among consumers in BRICS.

Although hygiene concerns rank high among consumers in the BRICS region, low awareness among people in rural areas coupled with low adoption of products in regular operations could hamper growth of the market. However, some international companies are focused on advertising campaigns along with the government awareness campaigns regarding hygiene. Although hygiene concerns in BRICS region is high, low awareness among people in rural areas coupled with low adoption of products on a regular basis is expected to restrict market growth. Moreover, cost reduction coupled with efficient packaging of the disposable hygiene products is concern for companies operating in this market.

As a result, a few international companies are focusing on advertising campaigns along with product portfolio expansion through opening of new manufacturing units. For instance, Unicharm Corporation, Procter & Gamble India and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ.) among others, have opened new manufacturing units for hygiene products in India. For instance, Unicharm Corporation invested US $ 39.2 million to set up a manufacturing facility with the objective to develop baby care, pet care and feminine care products in India.

The disposable hygiene products market is segmented on the basis of product type and material used in products. The various disposable hygiene products include nappies, diapers, toilet paper, wipes, sanitary protection, kitchen towels, paper tableware, cotton pads and buds. These products are classified according to age-group since product usage differs accordingly. On the basis of age-group, the market has been segmented into adult care, feminine care and baby care. The materials used in these products are broadly classified as woven or non-woven, which depends on the acceptability of the product as well as age-group for which they are designed. Among all the product categories, the sanitary pads and baby products are collectively expected to be a promising area in the BRICS disposable hygiene products market. Among all the BRICS countries, India and China are expected to witness an increase in demand for disposable hygiene products, followed by Brazil and Russia.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-br-107

Investments by local players for disposable hygiene products are increasing rapidly, which is expected to lead towards a strong competitive database. This in turn is predicted to enhance the competitiveness among local as well as international players, leading to substantial investments in this market in future. Prominent players in this market include Dispowear Sterite Company, Kimberley Clark Corporation, Disposable Hygiene Products Ltd., BOSTIK SA, BAHP, UNICHARM Corporation, Procter & Gamble Company, Unicharm Corporation, Kao Corporation and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ).