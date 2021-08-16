Calcium Phosphate (as Pharmaceutical Excipient) Market : Segmentation, Opportunities, Trends & Future Scope to 2026

Calcium phosphate is an important inorganic substance and is used in diverse industries, such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food, etc. Calcium phosphate is a common pharmaceutical excipient, largely used as a filler and binder in solid and oral dosage forms. There are several types of calcium phosphates available in the pharmaceutical market, including fine materials as well as coarse DC grades for granulation processes. Important DC grades of calcium phosphate include dibasic calcium phosphate anhydrous, dibasic calcium phosphate dehydrate, and tribasic calcium phosphate. Due to high content of calcium and phosphorus are often used in dietary supplements. Several properties of calcium phosphate, such as compactness and excellent flow, mark them perfect candidates for direct compression processes.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/calcium-phosphate-market.html

Factors such as wide acceptance of calcium phosphate, low product pricing, rising demand for healthy and nutritional food products, rise in orthopedic disorders, increasing use for calcium phosphate as diluents in drug formulations, and growing per capita and health care expenditure are likely to fuel the global calcium phosphate market. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 54.4 million adults in the U.S. were affected by arthritis in 2013-2015. Other factors such as government initiative in conducting awareness programs, growing geriatric population, and rising application of calcium phosphate in the pharmaceutical industry, including dental, orthopedic, tissue regeneration, etc. are expected to further drive the global calcium phosphate market. Governments, private organizations, and associations worldwide are taking measures to create awareness about oral health. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) partnered with the American Dental Association and the American Academy of Periodontology to improve and sustain surveillance of periodontal diseases in among the adult population in the U.S. On the other hand, the drug insoluble characteristics may hinder the market growth. For Instance calcium phosphate is insoluble in aqueous media at neutral or alkaline PH, which can impact on drug efficacy.

The global calcium phosphate market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and geography. In terms of product type, the calcium phosphate market can be classified into mono calcium phosphate, di calcium phosphate, and tri calcium phosphate. Based on end-user, the calcium phosphate market can be divided into pharmaceutical industry, nutraceutical industry, food industry, and others. In terms of geography, the global calcium phosphate market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=44958

North America dominates the global calcium phosphate market. Factors such as large geriatric population resulting in rising demand for bone and joint health supplements, increased research & development activities, and high consumption of nutritional products are likely to drive the calcium phosphate market in the region during the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 78.4 million adults are likely to be affected by arthritis by 2040. Europe is the second leading market for calcium phosphate.

Factors such as increasing government focus on public health and rising investment in the pharmaceutical sector are the key drivers of the calcium phosphate market in the region. The calcium phosphate market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to rise in health care awareness among people, increase in health care expenditure, upsurge in demand for bone and joint supplements, prevalence of bone diseases, and growth of geriatric population, especially in Japan. According to the Statistics Bureau, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan, the aged population (65 years and over) was 34.59 million in the country, constituting 27.3% of its total population in 2016.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=44958

Major players operating in the calcium phosphate market include Advance Inorganics, Nitta Gelatin India Limited, The Mosaic Company, Merck KGaA, Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG, Gadot Biochemical Industries LTD., and Innophos Holdings, Inc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com