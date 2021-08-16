Capture Cards Market size and company share data

Capture cards are used for capturing video signals from external devices through high-definition multimedia interference (HDMI). They allow the capturing of video signals to gaming consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox. Capture cards are ideal for use in fast and high-quality live streaming. Several companies are developing advanced capture cards. One can connect a game capture card to a game console with the help of an HDMI connection. There are various types of capture cards for platforms such as PC, PlayStation, Mac, and Xbox. In PlayStations, capture cards offer flexibility and additional features. As compared to simple software, capture cards support users in easy editing, streaming, and recording of game play footage. For Xbox users, capture cards are convenient as they help handle a larger size of game play footage as compared to simple software. The editing and streaming becomes much easier with capture card support. There are a few capture cards that support game streaming on the Mac platform. They allow streaming over a suitable resolution level. Some capture devices allow the streaming of video feeds online from streaming platforms such as YouTube. Some gaming capture cards come with a broad range of features that assist users at different points. However, users need to explore the right method to use all these features. Therefore, it is essential for users to read the user manual or seek technical help.

Capture cards are required when processing analog or digital audio and video on broadcast equipment, Mac, or PC. The cards are the interface between the workstation and video sources. In case of broadcasting, capture cards are an ideal way to enhance graphical features to the video stream in a workstation environment. They are also frequently used to condition content for streaming. Capture cards offer various features such as capturing high definition or standard data from devices such as PS4 or Xbox. In advanced capture cards, a frame that is captured can be scaled down or up within a certain range using a high-quality filter. These advantages of capture cards are expected to boost the capture cards market during the forecast period. However, drawbacks of capture cards, such as error in the system, high cost, and low video quality, are anticipated to hinder the capture cards market. Furthermore, there are opportunities for companies to offer users the options to stream, share, and record superior quality gameplay visuals and audio.

The global capture cards market can be segmented based on product, consumer, and region. Based on product, the capture cards market can be classified into video capture card, PCI capture card, FPGA capture card, and others. The PCI capture card records 1080p HD stereo audio and video to computer systems. With several video inputs, including HDMI and component, this capture card can record original content from numerous sources such as camcorders, computers, POS terminals, servers, and security systems. Some capture cards are designed with an amalgamation of a FPGA and large amounts of high-speed onboard memory. In terms of consumer, the capture cards market can be segmented into individual and commercial. Based on region, the capture cards market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is projected to dominate the capture cards market due to high adoption of capture cards in the region.

Key players operating in the global capture cards market are Adlink Technology, Neousys Technology Inc., Sintron Technology Corp., The Imaging Source Europe GmbH, Vecow Co., Ltd., VRmagic GmbH, EURESYS INC., AVerMedia Technologies, Inc. Matrix Vision GmbH, and IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH among others.

