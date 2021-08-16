Cellulose Fiber Market by Analyzing the Key Market Segments Poised For Strong Growth In Future 2023

Cellulose fibers are high-performing fibers that have properties such as abrasion resistance, moisture absorbency, and so on. These unique properties enable cellulose fibers to find usage in application such as textile, packaging, automotive among others.

The global cellulose fiber market has been growing rapidly mainly due to the increase in demand for textile industry, worldwide. The demand for cellulose fibers in the textiles industry is increasing day by day led by the ever-increasing population. The growth of the apparel industry is favorably impacting the growth of cellulose fiber market, globally. Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts in their global cellulose fiber market report that the said market can exceed a valuation of USD 37,284 million over the forecast period (2017-2023). During the same time, the achieved CAGR would be quite substantial.

Cellulose fibers are mainly sourced from ethers or esters of cellulose which can be obtained from the bark, wood or leaves of plants, or materials that are plant-based. Two other components are found in cellulose; hemicellulose and lignin. By varying the quantity of these two components mechanical properties of the cellulose fiber can be altered. Cellulose fibers have a profound impact on the textile industry as chemical filters and as fiber-reinforcement composites. It can be a perfect substitute for biocomposites and polymer composites. MRFR in their report included segments based on their volume-wise and valuation-based analysis. The report also focuses on factors that can help the cellulose fiber market inflate in the coming years.

Leading Manufacturers:

Lenzing AG,

Grasim Industries Limited,

Sateri Holdings Limited,

Kelheim Fibres,

Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd,

International paper,

Eastman Chemical Company

Cellulose Fiber Market Segmentation:

MRFR segments the global cellulose fiber market by type and application to get a comprehensive overview of the market.

Based on the type, the global cellulose fiber market can be segmented into natural and synthetic. The natural segment had the maximum market share in 2016. It used to control over 54% of the global market. But the demand is sluggish as sourcing it is becoming an issue. The synthetic segment is set to expand its dominance as the growing demand to substantiate the growing need for the product in the coming years.

Based on the application, the cellulose fiber market can be segmented into apparels, domestic textile, industrial textile, and others. The apparels segment is all set to register the highest CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region, heading with the new applications of cellulose fibers such as in the automotive plastic, dominates the cellulose fibers market, globally. With the ample availability of natural resources and cost-competitive raw materials and workforce, the Asia Pacific region attracts foreign investors encouraging them to shift their production bases to the emerging countries such as India and China.

Owing to the dynamic sale in apparels led by the exponentially growing online fashion market in the region, the APAC cellulose fibers market is expected to reach USD 13,553 MN by 2023. China, heading with its large textile production accounts for the largest market for cellulose fibers in the region which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period. Whereas, Japan is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% during 2017-2023. Besides, countries such as Taiwan, South Korea, and India are the dominant forces contributing to the regional market, supporting it to hold the leading position.

North America’s cellulose fibers market led by the huge consumption of the product in the region, closely follows the APAC market.

The European market for cellulose fibers accounts for the third largest market owing to the growing applications of these fibers.

