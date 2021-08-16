Centrifugal Pump Market Analysis 2018 – 2023 – Xylem, Grundfos, Flowserve, KSB, and Circor International

Centrifugal pump is a mechanical device designed to move liquid by means of the transfer of rotational energy through impellers. These types of pumps are mainly used for pumping water in the industrial and residential properties. They are also majorly used in agriculture sector, municipal water and wastewater plants, power generation plants, petroleum, and chemical industries, among others. Advantages of centrifugal pump include steady delivery, easy to operate, can be mounted horizontally or vertically, and it moves at high speeds with minimal maintenance.

Factors such as increasing urbanization and high focus on water conservation and waste water management would give rise to the demand for centrifugal pumps. Moreover, increasing infrastructure development would also drive the use of centrifugal pumps, especially, in industrial areas. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India would require an investment USD 777.53 billion in infrastructure by 2022, to ensure sustainable development in the country. This would in turn increase the demand for centrifugal pumps.

Industry Segmentation

The global centrifugal pump market has been segmented based on type, stage, end-user, and region.

By Type

Overhung Impeller

Vertically suspended

Between-Bearing

By Stage

Single stage

Multistage

By End-User

Water and Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Power

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East

Africa

South America

Regional Outlook

The global centrifugal pump market has been segmented into five main regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

North America held the largest market share of the global Centrifugal Pump market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising investment infrastructure development.

Moreover, he increased demand from the water and wastewater sector, moderate demand from constructions sector, rising urbanization, and supportive government plans are expected to drive the market for centrifugal pumps in Asia Pacific region. The pumps market would be mainly driven by the growing need for water conservation in the countries such as US and Canada.

