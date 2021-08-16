COIL COATING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2023
Coil Coating is a high performance liquid coating applied to metal strip. It contains base material, Cross linking agent, pigment filled agent, additives and volatile component. Generally, it can be divided into primer coat, back paint and top coat.
Global Coil Coating market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
AkzoNobel
PPG Industries
Valspar
BASF
Beckers
NIPSEA Group
KCC
Actega(Altana)
Axalta
Dura Coat Products
Henkel
Daikin
Titan Coating
KelCoatings
Srisol
Yung Chi Paint&Varnish
Unicheminc
Shanghai Huayi Fine Chemical
Jiangsu Lanling Group
Shaanxi Baotashan Paint
Pingyuan Wente
Tangshan Wick painting chemical industry
CNOOC Changzhou EP Coating
Ningbo Zhengliang Coatings
Zhejiang Tiannv Group
Changzhou Baoxin Anticorrosive Material
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Polyester Coil Coating
Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coil Coating
Polyurethane (PU) Coil Coating
Plastisol Coil Coating
Others
By End-User / Application
Building Industry
Transport Industry
Appliance Industry
Others
