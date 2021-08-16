COIL COATING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Coil Coating Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Coil Coating Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Coil Coating Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Coil Coating is a high performance liquid coating applied to metal strip. It contains base material, Cross linking agent, pigment filled agent, additives and volatile component. Generally, it can be divided into primer coat, back paint and top coat.

Global Coil Coating market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Valspar

BASF

Beckers

NIPSEA Group

KCC

Actega(Altana)

Axalta

Dura Coat Products

Henkel

Daikin

Titan Coating

KelCoatings

Srisol

Yung Chi Paint&Varnish

Unicheminc

Shanghai Huayi Fine Chemical

Jiangsu Lanling Group

Shaanxi Baotashan Paint

Pingyuan Wente

Tangshan Wick painting chemical industry

CNOOC Changzhou EP Coating

Ningbo Zhengliang Coatings

Zhejiang Tiannv Group

Changzhou Baoxin Anticorrosive Material

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Polyester Coil Coating

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coil Coating

Polyurethane (PU) Coil Coating

Plastisol Coil Coating

Others

By End-User / Application

Building Industry

Transport Industry

Appliance Industry

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

…..

12 Key Manufacturers

12.1 AkzoNobel

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 PPG Industries

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.3 Valspar

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.4 BASF

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.5 Beckers

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.6 NIPSEA Group

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.7 KCC

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.8 Actega(Altana)

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.9 Axalta

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.10 Dura Coat Products

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.11 Henkel

12.12 Daikin

12.13 Titan Coating

12.14 KelCoatings

12.15 Srisol

12.16 Yung Chi Paint&Varnish

12.17 Unicheminc

12.18 Shanghai Huayi Fine Chemical

12.19 Jiangsu Lanling Group

12.20 Shaanxi Baotashan Paint

12.21 Pingyuan Wente

12.22 Tangshan Wick painting chemical industry

12.23 CNOOC Changzhou EP Coating

12.24 Ningbo Zhengliang Coatings

12.25 Zhejiang Tiannv Group

12.26 Changzhou Baoxin Anticorrosive Material

Continued….

