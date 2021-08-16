Commercial Drones | The Future of Unmanned Aerial Systems

Introduction of commercial drones are expected to change our day-to-day working. Drones help in analyzing agriculture fields, provide better and enhanced images and videos, helps us to reach areas and terrains that are not possible to reach, and help in tracking every minute detail from time to time. Therefore, the use of drones have grown largely across the globe, as it can be used in surveillance, aerial photography, and precision agriculture. Moreover, growing popularity of commercial drones and rising awareness of its benefits are also expected to drive the global commercial drones market.

The global commercial drones market is expected to rise at healthy 13.8% of CAGR during the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. The market is projected to reach a valuation of US$8.8 bn by the end of 2025 progressing from US$2.8 bn earned in 2016.

Rising Demand for High Resolution Images in Entertainment Industry to Fuel Demand for Aerial Photography

The global commercial drones market is categorized on the basis of types and application. In terms of type, the market is classified into fixed winged drones, multi-rotor drones, hybrid drones, and single rotor drones. Out of these, the demand for multi-rotor drones is high as compared to the other types of drones. Over the forecast period, the demand for this type of drone is likely to increase and could the overall market.

The application of commercial drones is seen in aerial photography, precision agriculture, survey mapping, surveillance, and energy. Among these, aerial photography holds 25% share in the overall market and is likely to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The aerial photography drones are integrated with cameras of high resolutions, their demand is expected to increase in the media and entertainment industry. Moreover, growing demand for high quality images and videos and advantage of recording 4K videos are also expected to drive the demand for aerial drones.