CONFERENCE CALLS SERVICES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, DEMAND, CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES RESEARCH REPORT FORECAST TO 2023

A conference call is a telephone call in which someone talks to several people at the same time. The conference calls may be designed to allow the called party to participate during the call, or the call may be set up so that the called party merely listens into the call and cannot speak. It is sometimes called ATC (audio tele-conference).

Scope of the Report:

Conference call services has evolved many industries through its services and has totally changed the procedure or the way of working of the corporate enterprises as well as other industries. The shift from audio to video conferencing is taking a huge hike in the conference call services market, as it provides more flexibility and is more user friendly while saving the resources such as time and money of any enterprise or individual.

The global Conference Calls Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Conference Calls Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Conference Calls Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Conference Calls Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Zoom

Cisco Webex

Onstream Media Corporation

Dialpad

ConferenceCalls

Arkadin

PGi

AT Conference

GlobalMeet

InterCall Online

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premise Conference Call Services

Cloud-based Conference Call Services

Managed Conference Call Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Corporate Enterprises

Media & Entertainment

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Others

