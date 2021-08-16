COPPER CLAD LAMINATE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Copper Clad Laminate Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

Copper clad laminate (CCL), a base material for electronics industry and an important raw material for the manufacturing of printed circuit board (PCB), is widely used in electronic products, including TV, radio, computer, and mobile communications.

Global Copper Clad Laminate market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

KBL

SYTECH

Nan Ya plastic

Panasonic

ITEQ

EMC

Isola

DOOSAN

GDM

Hitachi Chemical

TUC

JinBao

Grace Electron

Shanghai Nanya

Ding Hao

GOWORLD

Chaohua

WEIHUA

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Paper board

Composite substrate

Normal FR4

High Tg FR-4

Halogen-free board

Special board

Others

By End-User / Application

Computer

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Vehicle electronics

Industrial & Medical

Military & Space

Package

