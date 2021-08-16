Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market to Witness Soaring Growth During 2019-2025

Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market incorporates Review, order, industry esteem, value, cost and gross benefit. It likewise covers types, undertakings and applications. To begin with, explanatory view to finish data of Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market. It offers advertise see by districts with nations, improvement in Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market industry, opportunity with difficulties, deals systems, development procedures and income examination to incorporate cost.

Critical infrastructure comprised of all of the computer systems that could be targets of threats, industrial surveillance and politically motivated disruption. The power grid, railways, nuclear energy plants, water supply, etc. are the critical infrastructure that needs protection from cyber-attacks. Attacks on these networks can result in loss of life, threatening to public safety, attack on national security, or environmental disasters. So, in order to avoid these attacks, critical infrastructure protection (CIP) network security is implemented in industrial plants. SCADA systems are mainly used in industrial applications in order to control the network system to avoid threats or attacks. SCADA networks are mostly used in critical infrastructure to control the water treatment, oil pipelines, smart grid, and chemical manufacturing plants. The convergence of control networks with public and critical networks potentially exposes the control systems to additional security vulnerabilities. Use of wireless technology in critical systems expose vulnerable to attacks. Critical infrastructures strongly rely on systems and networks built over computing technologies and information systems.

Rise in security breaches and cyber-attacks targeting organization across various industry verticals is expected to drive the critical infrastructure protection (CIP) market.

Cost and lack of financial investment and technical complexities in deploying critical infrastructure (CIP) network security in developing countries are expected to restrain the growth of critical infrastructure (CIP) network security market.

In 2018, the global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Airbus

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Honeywell International

Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin

Teltronic

Raytheon

Huawei Technologies

Hexagon

Johnson Controls International

Thales

Motorola Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On Premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil & Gas

Airports

Hospitals

Highways & Bridges

Railway infrastructures

BFSI

Defense

Government infrastructures

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

