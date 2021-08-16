DEMAND-SIDE PLATFORM SYSTEMS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2023
Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Demand-Side Platform Systems Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Demand-Side Platform Systems Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Demand-side platforms (DSPs) are an integral part of the online advertising ecosystem and play a key role in real-time bidding (RTB) auctions.
This report focuses on the global Demand-Side Platform Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Demand-Side Platform Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Facebook Ads Manager
Rocket Fuel
MediaMath
Amazon (AAP)
DoubleClick
LiveRamp
Choozle
TubeMogul
BrightRoll
AppNexus
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud based
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Programmatic RTB
Programmatic Direct
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
