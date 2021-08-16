Doorphone Market | Size | Forecast (2019-2024) | Analysis

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Doorphone Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 136 pages with table and figures in it.

A door phone or door bell phone is a set of electrical and electronic elements used to handle two-way communication (street to home) in houses, apartments or villas. The device is connected to a secure communication system used to control the opening of the door giving access to any kind of buildings, offices, or apartment blocks. They are so widely used in the mentioned structures, that nowadays, it is a device forming part of the standard electrical installation of most buildings.

Scope of the Report:

With the development of society, wireless visible doorphone is becoming more and more popular. In 2016, wireless visible doorphone production took about 34.33%. Wired doorphone and wireless visible doorphone separately took 24.18% and 41.50% in 2016.

Doorphone is also used in residential and commercial. Doorphone used in residential took about 70.20% in 2016. With the rapid development of the real estate industry, global consumption of doorphone will increase to grow.

Doorphone consumption areas are mainly concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Asia Pacific other. In 2016, China doorphone consumption took 34.98%. North America and Europe doorphone consumption separately took 16.82% and 23.57%. Doorphone consumption in Asia Pacific other took 19.10% in 2016. As we all know, China’s real estate industry grew deformity during past five years. And Chinese government is committed to change this situation. In the future, we predict that China’s doorphone consumption will continue to increase.

The worldwide market for Doorphone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 2540 million US$ in 2024, from 1970 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Doorphone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SAMSUNG

2N

Siedle

Comelit Group

Urmet

WRT Security System

MOX

COMMAX

Advente

Kivos

Jiale

Dnake

RL

Genway

Anjubao

Leelen

Aurine

Kocom

Jacques Technologies

TCS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wired Doorphone

Wireless Visible Doorphone

Wireless Invisible Doorphone

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Doorphone market.

Chapter 1, to describe Doorphone Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Doorphone, with sales, revenue, and price of Doorphone, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Doorphone, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Doorphone market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Doorphone sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

