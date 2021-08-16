Edge Computing Market to Reflect Impressive Expansion During 2017 – 2022

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Edge Computing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” to its huge collection of research reports.

Edge Computing Market incorporates Review, order, industry esteem, value, cost and gross benefit. It likewise covers types, undertakings and applications. To begin with, explanatory view to finish data of Edge Computing Market. It offers advertise see by districts with nations, improvement in Edge Computing industry, opportunity with difficulties, deals systems, development procedures and income examination to incorporate cost.

Global Edge Computing Market: Overview

The edge computing market report covers the historical growth trajectory for the 2012-2016 period to present a conclusive analysis of developments in the edge computing market between 2017 and 2022. The report covers all the key trends and technologies that are influencing the edge computing market over the report’s forecast period. It also highlights drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are expected to influence the market’s growth during the aforementioned forecast period. The study provides a complete perspective on the global edge computing market’s evolution during the course of the forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn).

The market overview section of the report constitutes current market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that will influence the future status of this market, key market indicators, and key trends. Key market indicators covered in this study include factors that are capable of altering the market scenario over the course of the forecast period. These indicators present insights into the market’s position at any given time during the forecast period. Following this, an attractiveness analysis for every segment has been provided in the report. This will help readers understand the most lucrative market segment. Not only this, the report provides an overview of various growth strategies adopted by key players in the edge computing market.

According to Transparency Market Research’s report, the global edge computing market is likely to clock 10. 7% CAGR for the forecast period between 2017 and 2022. At this pace, the market’s estimated valuation of US$8,024.5 mn in 2017 will become US$13,313.7 mn by the end of 2022.

Global Edge Computing Market: Market Dynamics

The analysis of the global edge computing market presented in the report has been obtained as a result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and insightful inputs received from industry experts. These market estimates have been presented taking into consideration the impact of social, economic, technological, political, and legal factors along with current market dynamics influencing the edge computing market’s growth.

The report includes all the essential information required to comprehend developments in the global edge computing market, growth trend of each key segment, growth strategies of key companies that will help them gain competitive advantage. Also, the report includes insights pertaining to trends and their impact on the market. The report also includes comprehensive value chain analysis for the edge computing market. It entails various participants in the demand supply dynamics which includes raw material suppliers and distribution channels in the value chain in this market.

Global Edge Computing Market: Market Segmentation

The report segments the global edge computing market on the basis of component, end-user, application, and region. The segments based on component are hardware, software, and services. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into education, healthcare, automotive, surveillance, and others.

On the basis of application, the edge computing market is segmented as IoT, data monitoring, analytics, and others. The report provides in-depth analysis of each key segment, and also including valuable insights at macro and micro levels.

Global Edge Computing Market: Competitive Analysis

The report looks into the competitive landscape of global edge computing market, wherein key players are positioned according to the competitive hierarchy and recent developments in the recent past.

Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Google Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Intel Corp, Schneider Electric SE, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Aricent Inc. are the key companies operating in the global edge computing market that have been profiled in this report.

