Exclusive Market Study Estimates that Global Dysphagia Supplements Market will Grow at 7.0% CAGR During 2017-2025

Ageing population in developed nations a large cause of dysphagia

An ageing population in North America, Europe, and Japan is predicted to be a major driver of the dysphagia supplements market. This is mainly because geriatric patients are far more likely to be afflicted with dysphagia than adults or children. Eurostat statistics show that people over 65 accounted for nearly 1/5th of the European population in 2015, which was an increase of 2% over the previous decade.

Increasing neurological strokes and disorders a major health concern

According to statistics compiled by the CDC, almost 800,000 people are afflicted by strokes every year in the U.S. alone and nearly half of them have some sort of swallowing disorders. In addition, the National Foundation of Swallowing Disorders estimates that 22% of the American geriatric population suffers from dysphagia, making the growth potential of the North America dysphagia supplements market very high indeed. A number of studies have concluded that almost 600,000 individuals are troubled by swallowing disorders and almost 10 million U.S. patients undergo annual treatment for swallowing difficulties.

Thickening liquids and specific brands a noted preference of physicians

Occupational therapists, registered dieticians, and speech-language pathologists have shown a preference for thickened liquids to tackle dysphagia symptoms in both children and adult patients alike. As per research material on dysphagia published in August 2015, Canadian physicians recommend thickening liquids to manage dysphagia in children as the liquid reduces the risk of aspiration in individuals with dysphagia. Furthermore, honey thick liquids are intensely disliked by patients, especially when contrasted with nectar thick liquids. Physicians in North America have also made their interest in branded thickeners available in the dysphagia supplements market quite clear. In a survey of pediatric physicians, 3/4th of them opted for brand type thickeners and 2/3rd opted for ease of preparation thickeners. Brand based thickeners are preferred in the dysphagia supplements market on account of their proven safety record and fewer documented risks.

Lack of standardized tests will constrain the dysphagia supplements market

Dysphagia can be diagnosed by flexible endoscopy, X-ray, and videofluroscopy procedures. However, it is not always feasible to conduct these procedures on dysphagia patients. For e.g. – videofluroscopy only observes the mouth area from the top of the chest to the pharynx. It cannot detect the esophagus abnormalities and a barium swallow exam is performed for this purpose. A lack of standardized diagnostic tests is seriously restraining the growth of the dysphagia supplements market.

The safety of Powder Thickeners a concern in the dysphagia supplements market

In Europe, safety warnings were issued over food and fluid thickening powders because of deaths caused by accidental ingestion of thickening powder. This can potentially hamper the growth of the dysphagia supplements market. In February 2015, the UK NHS issued a safety alert on thickened powders where a home care resident lost their life due to airway constriction caused by inadvertent thickened powder ingestion. Dysphagia is not classified as a disease by the EU and it doesn’t mandate formal diagnosis. Thus, very few patients are actually diagnosed with dysphagia and fewer still seek out appropriate products available in the dysphagia supplements market.

Powder Thickeners will continue to dominate the global dysphagia supplements market nevertheless

The Powder Thickeners product type segment is expected to expand at 7% CAGR over the forecast period and be valued at US$ 690 Mn by 2025 end. This segment is estimated to account for 45.2% revenue share of the global dysphagia supplements market by 2017 end but is projected to lose 23 BPS in its market share by 2025 over 2017. Powder Thickener will however remain the most attractive segment in the global dysphagia supplements market by product type, recording a market attractiveness index of 1.8 during the forecast period.

Culinary research collaborations trend in the dysphagia supplements market

Companies usually collaborate with hospitals and nursing homes in the dysphagia supplements market. However, very few have collaborated with culinary and scientific research organizations that are involved in preparing cuisines for patients with medical nutrition products. In 2016, Alicia Foundation tied up with Nutricia for culinary and scientific research meant to promote healthy eating. The foundation prepared meals for a Catalonian hospital with Nutilis thickening product from the company.

North America a strategic region in the global dysphagia supplements market

On account of its ageing population, well-developed medical infrastructure, and widespread awareness, North America is a key region in the dysphagia supplements market. The North America dysphagia supplements market is poised to grow from just under US$ 300 Mn in 2015 to more than US$ 560 Mn by 2025, representing a CAGR of 6.8%.