FERULIC ACID MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2023
Ferulic acid is a hydroxycinnamic acid, a type of organic compound. It is an abundant phenolic phytochemical found in plant cell wall components such as arabinoxylans as covalent side chains. It is related to trans-cinnamic acid. As a component of lignin, ferulic acid is a precursor in the manufacture of other aromatic compounds
Global Ferulic Acid market competition by top manufacturers
Delekang
Top Pharm
Healthful International
Ankang
Huacheng
Hubei Yuancheng
App Chem-Bio
Yuansen
Shanghai Bettersyn Biotech
Oryza
OkayasuShoten
Leader
TSUNO
Tateyamakasei
CM Fine Chemicals
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Synthesis
Natural
By End-User / Application
Food
Cosmetic
Pharmaceutical
Others
