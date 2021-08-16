Fluorochemicals Market Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges by 2023

Fluorochemicals are chemical derivatives of fluorine, a chemical element which is found in the Earth’s crust. These chemicals have a differentiated application base in a number of industries, including electronics, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and chemicals. These chemical derivatives of fluorine are utilized in these industries as blowing agents, air-conditioners, refrigerators, fire extinguishers, and others. In the report, the fluorochemicals market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

Get a free sample copy of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/fluorochemicals-market/report-sample

Based on region, the fluorochemicals market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Geographically, APAC held the largest share in the market during the historical period. During the forecast period, the APAC market is expected to be driven by the growth in the automobile sector in China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, and increased adoption of refrigerants in heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems.

The fluorochemicals market has been classified on the basis of product into fluorocarbons, inorganic and specialties, and fluoropolymers. Fluorocarbons, which are formed when fluorine is covalently bonded to carbon atoms in different number and configurations, accounted for the largest share in the market. The category is further divided into hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC), hydrofluorocarbon (HFC), and hydrofluoric olefin (HFO). These products are employed in high-volume for refrigerants.

The global automotive industry is also growing at a swift pace driven by demand for vehicles across the APAC, LATAM and European region. Furthermore, the use of fluoropolymers in fuel cells to meet the demand of high performance, lightweight vehicles is also providing novel application areas in automobiles. Additionally, the establishment of stringent emission regulations, demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, and the growing demand for electric vehicles are expected to lead to considerable growth of the fluorochemicals market.

Some of the major players operating in the global fluorochemicals market are Honeywell international Inc., 3M Company, Solvay SA, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., DuPont, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., ASAHI GLASS CO. LTD., Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., Arkema Group, and Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Enquire before placing the order @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=fluorochemicals-market

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa..

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook