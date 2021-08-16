FOLDING PAPERBOARD BOXES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Folding Paperboard Boxes status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Folding Paperboard Boxes development in United States, Europe and China.

Folding paperboard boxes are mainly industrially manufactured boxes which are majorly used for packaging materials and goods.

The major factors driving the growth folding paperboard boxes market are the constant relative growth of folding paperboard boxes market in the tobacco, healthcare, and food processing industries, increasing industrialization rate across the globe, advancement in the packaging industry, and increasing usage of folding paperboard boxes in the wide range of end-user applications.Moreover, technological advancements have lead packaging manufacturers to modify and made folding paperboard boxes packaging more attractive and handy for the customers. Further,developing economies, there is a heavy in online shopping and e-commerce portals which widen the scope for logistics and transportation and in turn fuel the market for corrugated and paperboard boxes.Most retail stores use folding paperboard boxes materials not only purposed for preserve food but also to maintain the nutritional value of food by-products.

The key players covered in this study

Amcor Limited

Caraustar Industries Inc.

DS Smith Plc

Georgia-Pacific Corporation

International Paper

Klabin SA

Chesapeake Corp.

Clearwater Paper Corporation

DS Smith Plc

International Paper Company

Packaging Corporation Of America

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Nippon Paper Industries Co, Ltd

Orora Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Corrugated Fiberboard

Card Stock or Paperboard

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Paper and Publishing Products

Food and Beverages

Allied Products

Chemicals

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Folding Paperboard Boxes Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Corrugated Fiberboard

1.4.3 Card Stock or Paperboard

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Folding Paperboard Boxes Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Paper and Publishing Products

1.5.3 Food and Beverages

1.5.4 Allied Products

1.5.5 Chemicals

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Folding Paperboard Boxes Market Size

2.2 Folding Paperboard Boxes Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Folding Paperboard Boxes Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Folding Paperboard Boxes Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Folding Paperboard Boxes Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Folding Paperboard Boxes Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Folding Paperboard Boxes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Folding Paperboard Boxes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Folding Paperboard Boxes Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Folding Paperboard Boxes Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Folding Paperboard Boxes Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Amcor Limited

12.1.1 Amcor Limited Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Folding Paperboard Boxes Introduction

12.1.4 Amcor Limited Revenue in Folding Paperboard Boxes Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Amcor Limited Recent Development

12.2 Caraustar Industries Inc.

12.2.1 Caraustar Industries Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Folding Paperboard Boxes Introduction

12.2.4 Caraustar Industries Inc. Revenue in Folding Paperboard Boxes Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Caraustar Industries Inc. Recent Development

12.3 DS Smith Plc

12.3.1 DS Smith Plc Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Folding Paperboard Boxes Introduction

12.3.4 DS Smith Plc Revenue in Folding Paperboard Boxes Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 DS Smith Plc Recent Development

12.4 Georgia-Pacific Corporation

12.4.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Folding Paperboard Boxes Introduction

12.4.4 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Revenue in Folding Paperboard Boxes Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Recent Development

12.5 International Paper

12.5.1 International Paper Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Folding Paperboard Boxes Introduction

12.5.4 International Paper Revenue in Folding Paperboard Boxes Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 International Paper Recent Development

12.6 Klabin SA

12.6.1 Klabin SA Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Folding Paperboard Boxes Introduction

12.6.4 Klabin SA Revenue in Folding Paperboard Boxes Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Klabin SA Recent Development

12.7 Chesapeake Corp.

12.7.1 Chesapeake Corp. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Folding Paperboard Boxes Introduction

12.7.4 Chesapeake Corp. Revenue in Folding Paperboard Boxes Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Chesapeake Corp. Recent Development

12.8 Clearwater Paper Corporation

12.8.1 Clearwater Paper Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Folding Paperboard Boxes Introduction

12.8.4 Clearwater Paper Corporation Revenue in Folding Paperboard Boxes Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Clearwater Paper Corporation Recent Development

Continued…..



