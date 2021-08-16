Freeze Drying Equipment Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2028

Freeze Drying Equipment Market: Introduction

To prevent wastage of food and enable food preservation, companies are manufacturing freezing and cooling systems. The freeze drying equipment is most commonly used in preserving foods and beverages. Freeze drying equipment slows down decomposition by turning residual moisture into ice, thereby suppressing the growth of bacterial species. It preserves the quality, texture and taste of food.

Freeze drying equipment has ice condenser capacities usually ranging between 5.5 kg to 1500 kg. They can be used for a range of applications – from small pilot research plants to large commercial multi-dryer industrial operations. Freeze Drying Equipment technology does not require preservatives for the preservation of food from microorganisms. Frozen products do not require added preservatives as microorganisms cannot grow at temperatures below −9.5 °C or 15 °F. On the other hand, long-term preservation of food may call for food storage at even lower temperatures in freeze drying equipment. Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC), a tasteless and odorless stabilizer, is typically added in freeze drying equipment as it does not adulterate the quality of the product.

Freeze Drying Equipment Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Freeze drying equipment is also commonly used to preserve different types of foods and beverages in hotels, hence growth in the hospitality industry ultimately boosts the growth of the freeze drying equipment market. High adoption of the equipment in various industries is also another factor which is supporting growth of the market. It is used in all kinds of industrial and retail sectors to preserve meat as well as food products. Freeze drying equipment is also easy to operate and can handle good volumes of food at moderate costs. Many companies are developing innovative freeze drying equipment to offer better safety of foods and beverages, which is resulting in an increase in the demand for freeze drying equipment. The freeze drying equipment is available in affordable costs, which is also attracting the midsized hoteliers.

Challenges

Price of daily use electronic equipment has also been rising in tandem with manufacturing costs, which is negatively impacting the growth of freeze drying equipment market. The low adoption rates of power electronic devices along with the power dissipation, high costs associated with freeze drying equipment are expected to hamper the growth of the freeze drying equipment market in the future.

Freeze Drying Equipment Market: Segmentation

The freeze drying equipment market has been segmented on the basis of capacity range, end use and region.

Segmentation of the freeze drying equipment market on the basis of condenser capacity range:

Below 80 Kg

80 Kg – 250 kg

250 Kg – 1000 Kg

Above 1000 Kg

Segmentation of the freeze drying equipment market on the basis of end use:

Research Laboratories

Pilot Plant Laboratories

Academic Research Institutes

Freeze Drying Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key vendors in the freeze drying equipment market are EYELA, Harvest Right, Labconco, Millrock Technology, Inc., SP Scientific, Yamato Scientific America Inc., Z-SC1 Corp., Mechatech Systems Ltd., OctoFrost Group and USIFROID.

Freeze Drying Equipment Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to capture the largest market share, owing to the presence of leading manufacturing companies with vast product portfolio. South East Asia & Other regions of APAC and Western Europe are also expected to gain substantial market share due to the introduction of new technologies, which include digitalization in the food and beverage industry and easy operations. Also, China is pegged to be the fastest growing freeze drying equipment market as many companies in the country are developing new technologies and emphasizing on innovation. The government in the country is taking initiatives taken towards the improvement of technologies, which is further supplementing market growth.

The freeze drying equipment markets in Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period, due to the rise in the adoption of smart machines, especially in the food and beverages industry.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan ( Greater China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

