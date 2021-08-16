Full HD TVs Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025
Executive Summary
The global Full HD TVs market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Full HD TVs market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Full HD TVs in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Full HD TVs in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Full HD TVs market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Full HD TVs market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Samsung
LG
SONY
Sharp
Panasonic
Toshiba
Seiki (Tongfang)
Hisense
Skyworth
Changhong
TCL
Konka
Philips(Suning)
Haier
Market size by Product
55 Inch
65 Inch
Others
Market size by End User
Family
Public
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Full HD TVs market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Full HD TVs market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Full HD TVs companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Full HD TVs submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Full HD TVs are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Full HD TVs market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Full HD TVs Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Full HD TVs Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 55 Inch
1.4.3 65 Inch
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Full HD TVs Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Family
1.5.3 Public
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Full HD TVs Market Size
2.1.1 Global Full HD TVs Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Full HD TVs Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Full HD TVs Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Full HD TVs Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Full HD TVs Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Full HD TVs Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Full HD TVs Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Full HD TVs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Full HD TVs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Full HD TVs Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Full HD TVs Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Full HD TVs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Full HD TVs Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Full HD TVs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Full HD TVs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Full HD TVs Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Full HD TVs Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Full HD TVs Sales by Product
4.2 Global Full HD TVs Revenue by Product
4.3 Full HD TVs Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Full HD TVs Breakdown Data by End User
…
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Samsung
11.1.1 Samsung Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Samsung Full HD TVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Samsung Full HD TVs Products Offered
11.1.5 Samsung Recent Development
11.2 LG
11.2.1 LG Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 LG Full HD TVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 LG Full HD TVs Products Offered
11.2.5 LG Recent Development
11.3 SONY
11.3.1 SONY Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 SONY Full HD TVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 SONY Full HD TVs Products Offered
11.3.5 SONY Recent Development
11.4 Sharp
11.4.1 Sharp Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Sharp Full HD TVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Sharp Full HD TVs Products Offered
11.4.5 Sharp Recent Development
11.5 Panasonic
11.5.1 Panasonic Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Panasonic Full HD TVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Panasonic Full HD TVs Products Offered
11.5.5 Panasonic Recent Development
11.6 Toshiba
11.6.1 Toshiba Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Toshiba Full HD TVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Toshiba Full HD TVs Products Offered
11.6.5 Toshiba Recent Development
11.7 Seiki (Tongfang)
11.7.1 Seiki (Tongfang) Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Seiki (Tongfang) Full HD TVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Seiki (Tongfang) Full HD TVs Products Offered
11.7.5 Seiki (Tongfang) Recent Development
11.8 Hisense
11.8.1 Hisense Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Hisense Full HD TVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Hisense Full HD TVs Products Offered
11.8.5 Hisense Recent Development
11.9 Skyworth
11.9.1 Skyworth Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Skyworth Full HD TVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Skyworth Full HD TVs Products Offered
11.9.5 Skyworth Recent Development
11.10 Changhong
11.10.1 Changhong Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Changhong Full HD TVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Changhong Full HD TVs Products Offered
11.10.5 Changhong Recent Development
11.11 TCL
11.12 Konka
11.13 Philips(Suning)
11.14 Haier
Continuous…
