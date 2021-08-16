Gel Seats Market is predicted to grow rapidly over 2018-2026; increase in awareness about cycling as part of exercise, physical activity, and overall fitness

Gel seats are designed to disperse body weight equally in all directions. They help in preventing pressure at a single point in the body. They are safe and reliable while cycling and biking. Gel seats are mostly used by bicycle and bike riders, elderly people, and office goers. They are designed for use in bicycle, bike, and car seats and chairs. They can also be used in medical cases such as the decrease in blood circulation and orthopedic problems. Gel seats assist in relieving tension pressure points on the spine, hips, and lower back. They also helps in reducing friction, and therefore, saddle sores. They are available in different sizes and types. The pros and cons of each gel seats depend on its type. However, compatibility of each gel seats may vary with its application. Moreover, choosing a suitable gel seat depends on various parameters such as size, reliability, quality, comfort, budget, and raw material. The gel seats market is expected to expand at a considerable pace in the near future.

Increase in awareness about cycling as part of exercise, physical activity, and overall fitness is anticipated to augment the gel seats market in the coming years. Moreover, a rise in need for comfort during traveling, increase in spending power of the population, and expansion in the automotive industry are estimated to boost the gel seats market. Furthermore, increase in medical problems and health consciousness are other factors that are likely to drive the gel seats market. However, concerns about the quality of gel seats that do not support stability in riding bikes and are susceptible to leaks and ruptures are projected to restrain the gel seats market.

Moreover, most gel seats are heavy in weight and slightly expensive compared to alternatives such as foam seat and air seats. These factors are expected to hamper the global gel seats market. Nevertheless, a rise in awareness about riding bicycles, bikes, cars and other vehicles with greater care and caution, increase in medical problems among the working class, and unhealthy lifestyles are expected to create significant opportunities for the global gel seats market. Moreover, improvements in product quality, design, features, and weight are projected to offer attractive opportunities for manufacturers of gel seats. In addition, an increase in bumps on roads are likely to drive the gel seats market.

The global gel seats market can be classified based on product, distribution channel, end-user, and region. Based on product, the market can be segmented into ordinary and medical. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be classified into supermarkets, hypermarkets, independent stores, and e-commerce platforms. Based on end-user, the global gel seats market can be categorized into household & everyday commuting, fitness & exercise, leisure rides, and commercial (office and medical purpose).

In terms of region, the global gel seats market can be classified into North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., Spain, Russia, France, and Italy), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, South Korea, Indonesia, and Australia), Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players operating in gel seats market include Grand Rapids Foam Technologies, Graham Field, Regency Products, Gelsmith, Pride Mobility, Drive DeVilbiss, NY Ortho, Gel O Kare, Secureguard, JYM, Only Geal, Xtreme Comforts, The Comfort Company, Vive, Xtra-Comfort, Gel Seat Cushions, K2 Health Products, ZIRAKI Coccyx, FOMI, Proactive Medical, Drive, Sunrise Medical, Kieba Coccyx, and GSeat. Market players compete with each other based on their product portfolio in order to survive in the market. Top companies are focusing on acquisitions, offering the most competitive wholesale pricing, manufacturing new structured innovative products with sustainable designs, and increasing their research services to strengthen their presence in the global gel seats market.