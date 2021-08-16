Genetic Analyzers Market Insights: Growth Factors, Market Drivers, Segmentations, Key Players, Analysis & Forecast by 2028

The rise in technological advancements in sequencing technology along with the increase in genetic mapping programs are playing a significant role in supporting the growing demand for genetic analyzers. Also, the growing awareness towards the genetic disorders is supporting the growth of the market. Rapid adoption of genetic analyzers is witnessed to provide suitable treatment in case of abnormalities. Moreover, the demand for genetic analyzers is also increasing due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the use of genetic analyzers for the diagnosis of specific diseases.

Genetic analyzers are automated systems which help in sequencing DNA for various applications such as genotyping and mutation analyses. The growing demand for genetic analyzers for identification of genes and for the analysis of inherited diseases is creating potential growth opportunities for genetic analyzers market. Also, the advancements in genetic analysis helps in the treatment of cancer and in creating better solutions in the field of diagnostics and drug discovery. Therefore, due to the continuous innovation in the genetic analysis the demand for genetic analyzers is growing significantly.

Genetic Analyzers Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Significant investments in research and development are the key factors driving the growth of genetic analyzers market. Also, the rapid advancements in the field of genetic testing coupled with the growing awareness towards the genetic analysis is also creating potential opportunities for the growth of genetic analyzers market. Furthermore, the increase in clinical genetic sequencing and adult onset disorders are the factors which are propelling the adoption of genetic analyzers. Apart from this, the integration of high-throughput genomics techniques with the advanced computing capabilities is boosting the demand for genetic analyzers. Also, the increasing automation in the laboratories and healthcare organizations is supporting the growth of genetic analyzers market. The rising demand for genetic analyzers in drug discovery field and for DNA separation method has created the high growth opportunities for genetic analyzers market.

Challenges

The high cost of genetic analyzers coupled with the limited research & development budget of small and medium sized organizations is the primary factor which hinders the growth of genetic analyzers market. Moreover, the lack of technical expertise for the operability of advanced genetic analyzers is also one of the major challenges restraining the growth of genetic analyzers market.

Genetic Analyzers Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Genetic Analyzers Market on the Basis of Product Type:

Instruments

Consumables and Reagents

Segmentation of Genetic Analyzers Market on the Basis of Application:

Fragment Analysis

Genotyping

Sequence Analysis

Mutation Detection

Sanger Sequencing

Segmentation of Genetic Analyzers Market on the Basis of End Use:

Clinical Research Organizations

Research & Development Laboratories

Educational Institutes

Diagnostic Centres

Drug Discovery Centres

Others

Genetic Analyzers Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Prominent players in the global genetic analyzers market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott laboratories, PerkinElmer, Inc., Celera Group, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Celera Group, BioRad Laboratories, AutoGenomics Inc., and ELITech Group.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan ( Greater China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

