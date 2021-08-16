GLOBAL AEROSPACE ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING MARKET 2019 SIZE, DEVELOPMENT STATUS, TYPE AND APPLICATION, SEGMENTATION, FORECAST BY 2025

Additive manufacturing (AM) is a process of building three-dimensional objects based on a CAD digital model. The ‘additive’ process involves applying materials in successive layers as per the CAD design to manufacture an object. Unlike conventional manufacturing, which involves ‘subtractive’ process (e.g., cutting, drilling, milling) and forming (bending, shaping), AM requires minimal or no tooling to build the finished product.

Additive manufacturing presents the opportunity to completely, rethink a product’s design, transforming its functionality and reducing manufacturing complexity. This is a disruptive technology that is transformational. Aerospace companies and government programs are focusing on the advance of metal 3D printing for aerospace engine applications in 2017. Advances have been able to make commercial additive manufacturing a reality.

In 2018, the global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aerospace Additive Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Stratasys

3D Systems

Arcam Group

Renishaw

ExOne

Optomec

SLM Solutions

EnvisionTEC

VoxelJet AG

Sciaky Inc

EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions

Market analysis by product type

Plastics Material

Ceramics Material

Metals Material

Other Material

Market analysis by market

Commercial Aerospace

Defense

Space

Others

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Aerospace Additive Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aerospace Additive Manufacturing are as follows:

History Year: 2018-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

