Global Astaxanthin Market by Manufacturers, States, Type And Application, Forecast to 2024

Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring dark red carotenoid found in nature primarily in aquatic animals such as salmon, trout, krill, shrimp, crayfish, and crustaceans. Astaxanthin is more than just a red pigment, it is one of the most powerful lipophilic antioxidants yet discovered. It has the unique capacity to quench free radicals and reactive species of oxygen and to inhibit lipid peroxidation. Studies have shown natural astaxanthin to be over 500 times stronger than vitamin E and much more potent than other carotenoids such as lutein, lycopene and beta-carotene. Moreover, Astaxanthin a xanthophyll carotenoid, is a nutrient with a unique molecule structure, it does not convert to vitamin a (retinol) and has no “pro-oxidant” activity.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, the major commercially available sources of astaxanthin include synthetic astaxanthin from petrochemicals and astaxanthin derived from natural sources. Haematococcus pluvialis is the organism that naturally produces the highest concentrations of astaxanthin.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Astaxanthin production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Astaxanthin is estimated to be 458622 Kg. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Astaxanthin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 88 million US$ in 2024, from 75 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Astaxanthin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DSM

BASF

Cyanotech

Fuji

BGG

Yunnan Alphy Biotech

Algatechnologies

Parry Nutraceuticals

Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin

JX Nippon Oiland Energy

Supreme Biotechnologies

Biogenic

Zhejiang NHU

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural Astaxanthin

Synthetic Astaxanthin

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Food and beverages

Feed

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Astaxanthin market.

Chapter 1, to describe Astaxanthin Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Astaxanthin, with sales, revenue, and price of Astaxanthin, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Astaxanthin, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Astaxanthin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Astaxanthin sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

