MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Biotin Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 119 pages with table and figures in it.

Biotin is a water-soluble B-vitamin, also called vitamin B7 and formerly known as vitamin H or coenzyme R. It is composed of a ureido ring fused with a tetrahydrothiophene ring. A valeric acid substituent is attached to one of the carbon atoms of the tetrahydrothiophene ring. Biotin is a coenzyme for carboxylase enzymes, involved in the synthesis of fatty acids, isoleucine, and valine, and in gluconeogenesis.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/588392

Scope of the Report:

There are 1%, 2% and original pure (>98%). 1% and 2% Biotin are used in Animal Feed and food, while sometimes for feed, and original pure for Pharma and Cosmetics. Animal Feed is the largest application of Biotin, which takes market share of 78.92% in 2016 in terms of sales volume. Biotin is also widely used in Pharma and Cosmetics market, with a market share of 15.08%.

Zhejiang Medicine Company is the largest supplier of Biotin in the worldwide, with market share of 27.63% in 2016. The market concentration of Biotin is quite high, with the top 8 suppliers take more than 98% of market. The additive ratio of Biotin is low in downstream market, which means the manufacturers have bargaining rights over downstream users.

The worldwide market for Biotin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.2% over the next five years, will reach 590 million US$ in 2024, from 220 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Biotin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Biotin-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Zhejiang Medicine

SDM

Hegno

Shanghai Acebright

NUH

Anhui Tiger Biotech

Kexing Biochem

DSM

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

1% Biotin

2% Biotin

Pure Biotin (>98%)

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food

Pharma and Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Order a purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/588392

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Biotin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Biotin, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Biotin in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Biotin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Biotin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Biotin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Biotin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the Globe’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook