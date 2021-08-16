Global Chilled and Deli Foods Market to Stand at US$988.7 bn by 2021, Driven by Convenience

The global chilled and deli foods market has been observing growth as a result of the increasing demand for ready to eat food products. Moreover, due to the improving economic conditions in developing countries of Asia Pacific, the demand for chilled and deli foods in the region are on the rise. Furthermore, the demand for chilled and deli foods market in Asia Pacific is also fuelled due to the expansion of the retail food sector in countries such as China and India. As the income level of the people are growing, it has enabled the consumers to spend more on food products which in turn has resulted in the increase in the demand for chilled and deli foods. In North America, as a result of the busy lifestyles, people tend to prefer foods that are readily available and offer a convenient food option. Chilled and deli foods are ready to eat foods which suits well with the people for whom time is a constraint. Chilled and deli foods are also considered to be healthier as compared to the frozen foods which further is a factor responsible for the growth of the market in Europe.

On the basis of product type, the global chilled and deli foods market has been categorized into meats, pies and savory appetizers, prepacked sandwiches, prepared salads and others. The largest category in the chilled and deli foods in 2014 in terms of revenue was prepacked sandwiches. The demand for prepacked sandwiches is high as it offers both, a complete and balanced diet option. Europe was the largest market for the prepacked sandwich category in 2014. Pies and savory appetizers was the second largest category as a result of its high demand from the youth population in countries such as India and China. Prepared salads category is the next largest category and the demand for it is expected to remain high as a result of the health benefits it provides.

However, the chilled and deli foods market is highly fragmented and is dominated by a large number of local players. The penetration level of the private label brands in the chilled and deli foods market is high. The private label brands are mainly sold in the super markets and hyper markets. Recent trends have shown that a large number of food and beverage companies are entering into the chilled and deli foods market with their array of products due to the immense opportunities available in the market. Moreover, the existing brands are adding new varieties to their product line in order to expand their business.

The report also provides an understanding of the value (USD billion) of chilled and deli foods market. The study also provides forecast from 2015-2021 and highlights current and future market trends. The report also provides an understanding of company shares of chilled and deli foods market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

The market for chilled and deli foods market on the basis of geography has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The regions have been further subdivided in countries. The U.S., Canada and others have been included in the North America region. The countries included in Europe are U.K., Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Rest of Europe. For the Asia Pacific market, China, India, Japan, Australia and Rest of Asia Pacific are included. Brazil, Argentina and others have been included in the Rest of the World region.

The report also provides the company market share analysis of key players operating in the chilled and deli foods domain. The key players operating in global chilled and deli foods market are Tyson Foods Inc., JBS S.A., Kraft Foods Group Inc., BRF S.A., Astral Foods Ltd., Hormel Foods Corporation, 2 Sisters Food Group, Waitrose Limited, Wm. Morrison Supermarkets PLC and Samworth Brothers Limited.