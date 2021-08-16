Global Digital Advertising Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025
In 2018, the global Digital Advertising market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Google
Facebook
Baidu
Alibaba
Microsoft
Yahoo
IAC
Twitter
Tencent
AOL
Amazon
Pandora
LinkedIn
SINA
Yelp
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Indoor Video Advertising
Outdoor Video Advertising
Market segment by Application, split into
Traffic Tools
Mobile Electronic Devices
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Indoor Video Advertising
1.4.3 Outdoor Video Advertising
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Advertising Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Traffic Tools
1.5.3 Mobile Electronic Devices
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Advertising Market Size
2.2 Digital Advertising Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Advertising Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Advertising Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Google
12.1.1 Google Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Advertising Introduction
12.1.4 Google Revenue in Digital Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Google Recent Development
12.2 Facebook
12.2.1 Facebook Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Advertising Introduction
12.2.4 Facebook Revenue in Digital Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Facebook Recent Development
12.3 Baidu
12.3.1 Baidu Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Advertising Introduction
12.3.4 Baidu Revenue in Digital Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Baidu Recent Development
12.4 Alibaba
12.4.1 Alibaba Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Advertising Introduction
12.4.4 Alibaba Revenue in Digital Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Alibaba Recent Development
12.5 Microsoft
12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Advertising Introduction
12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Digital Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development
Continued…….
