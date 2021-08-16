GLOBAL LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS (LNG) MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY KEY COMPANIES, SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
BG Group plc
Apache Corporation
Cheniere Energy
ConocoPhillips
Dominion Resources
Kinder Morgan
Qatar Petroleum
Sempra Energy
Veresen Inc.
Woodside Petroleum
China National Petroleum
Sinopec Group
CNOOC
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
by Materials Type
Methane
Ethane
Propane
Other
by User Types
Industrial LNG
LNG for Car
Household LNG
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Power Generation
Industrial Fuel
Household Fuel
Automotive Fuel
Chemical Industry
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Manufacturers
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Research Report 2018
1 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Overview
7 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 BG Group plc
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 BG Group plc Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Apache Corporation
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Apache Corporation Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Cheniere Energy
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Cheniere Energy Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 ConocoPhillips
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 ConocoPhillips Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued….
