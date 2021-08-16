Global Nuclear Power Plant Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

The global Nuclear Power Plant market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nuclear Power Plant volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nuclear Power Plant market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

EDF

Exelon Nuclear

Rosenergoatom

Duke Energy

Entergy Corporation

FirstEnergy

E.on

Kepco

NextEra Energy Resources, LLC.

Magnox

Tennessee Valley Authority

Japan Atomic Power

RWE

Dominion Resources

Southern Company

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd, Ontario Power Generation, Pacific Gas & Electric Company

STP Nuclear Operating Company

Tokyo Electric Power Co.

Tohoku Electric Power

Xcel Energy, Suez Group

Detroit Edison Company

Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation

Kansai Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power

Chugoku Electric Power

Con Edison and Luminant Generation Company, LLC.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pressurized Water Reactor Nuclear Power Plant

Boiling Water Reactor Nuclear Power Plant

Heavy Water Reactor Nuclear Power Plant

Fast Reactor Nuclear Power Plant

Segment by Application

Machinery Industry

Energy

National Defense

Other

