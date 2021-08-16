Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market Forecast to 2024 Published by Marketresearchnest

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 122 pages with table and figures in it.

Phosphorescence pigment is a specific type of photoluminescence related to fluorescence pigment. Unlike fluorescence, a phosphorescent material does not immediately re-emit the radiation it absorbs.

Usually, the short persistence phosphorescent pigment takes zinc sulfide as base and copper as activator. While, for long persistence phosphorescent pigment, alkaline earth aluminate or alkaline earth silicate will be the base and rare earth ions become the activator.

Scope of the Report:

Generally, phosphorescent pigment can be broadly categorized into two types: short persistence phosphorescent pigment and long persistence phosphorescent pigment, based on the glowing time. Production of long persistence phosphorescent pigment accounts for the largest market share, with 66% market share in 2016. Since the synthesis of the strontium aluminate phosphor, a phosphor far exceeding the traditional sulfide phosphor in brightness, persistent time, and chemical durability, new non-radioactive long lasting phosphor materials received rapidly growing interest, especially the rare-earth-doped alkaline-earth aluminates. In the future, the market share of long persistence phosphorescent pigment will continue to increase.

Phosphorescent pigment is a kind of pigment, which is different from fluorescent pigment in essence. Zinc sulfide or alkaline earth aluminate/alkaline earth silicate is usually chosen as the base of phosphorescent pigment while copper or rare earth is chosen as activator accordingly. Phosphorescent pigment can be used in indicator and marker, home appliance and electronic parts, paints and coatings, writing and printing inks, textile as well as other industries. Globally, in 2016, 35.80% of phosphorescent pigment was consumed during the manufacturing of indicator and marker, while 21.26% and 17.67% were respectively consumed in home appliance and electronic part as well as inks.

The worldwide market for Phosphorescent Pigments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 75 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Phosphorescent Pigments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment

Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Indicator and Marker

Home Appliance and Electronic Parts

Paints and Coatings

Inks

Textile

Others

