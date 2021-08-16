MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global SEBS Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 117 pages with table and figures in it.

SEBS (Polystyrene- Polybutadiene- Polyethylene – Polystyrene) is a linear triblock copolymer, of which polystyrene is the end section, ethylene and butane copolymer are intermediate elastomeric blocks. SEBS is obtained from SBS (Polystyrene- Polybutadiene- Polystyrene) by hydrogenation. SEBS has good resistance with weather, heat, compressive deformation and solvent.

Scope of the Report:

Styrene and butadiene are the main raw materials for the production of the SEBS. Most manufacture companies can produce raw materials buy themselves. Some small-sized companies need to buy raw materials from distributors.

SEBS is often applied in covering material, car accessories, sealing material, toy, modified engineering plastics and other industries, of which covering material occupies the largest share.

The consumers are concentrated in China, USA, Europe, Japan and Taiwan. USA is the largest consumption region, which consumption reached 106.50 KMT in 2015.

The consumption shares of China, USA, Europe, Japan and Taiwan were 20.16%, 33.63%, 18.51%, 13.22% and 6.81% in 2015. Japan is the largest export region and the net export volume reached 9.95 KMT in 2015.

The SEBS industry has a high relatively concentration and the top four accounted for 66.36% share in 2015. Kraton is the largest producer in the world, which production reached 108.57 KMT in 2015. USA is the largest production region and the share reached 33.78% share in 2015.

The world SEBS consumption will increase at a growth rate of about 4.5 % in the next five years. Global consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth owing to larger demand in the downstream and the main consumption region will be in China, USA, Europe, Japan and Taiwan. The market in developing countries (such as China) will have a faster growth rate.

The worldwide market for SEBS is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 1450 million US$ in 2024, from 1370 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the SEBS in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kraton

Dynasol

Eni

Kuraray

Asahi Kasei

TSRC

LCY

Sinopec

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Particles

Powder

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Covering Material

Car Accessories

Sealing Material

Toy

Engineering Plastics Modification

Others

