Global Subsurface Engineering Software Market-entry and market expansion strategies

Subsurface engineering is process used is to select equipment that will best suit in the subsurface environment for optimized performance of utilities. Subsurface engineering helps estimate project costs and benefits so as to reduce expenses. Subsurface engineering software solutions are used to integrate 3D design, surveying, and geographic data and information into a combined modeling and information management environment. Moreover, the solution ensures a better overview and understanding of subsurface utility systems. Subsurface engineering software solutions optimize the overall design, without compromising on the existing infrastructure. This software solution helps maintain a relationship between the existing data and various GIS data sources. Subsurface engineering software companies engage in activities such as surveying, civil engineering, and data management. These companies utilize several tools for detection and positioning such as pipe and cable locators and metal detectors as well as methods such as magnetic method, ground penetrating radar (GPR), acoustic emission method, and vacuum excavation.

Increasing demand for accurate mapping of subsurface utilities during the operation is a key driving factor of the global subsurface engineering software market. Subsurface engineering solutions are employed to integrate and share subsurface designs and associated data easily. Use of subsurface engineering software reduces project delivery time by as much as 20%. Introduction of cloud-based software solutions boosts the subsurface engineering software market. Usage of subsurface engineering software minimizes the risk of obtaining inaccurate data about underground utilities. However, high maintenance cost incurred during operation of this software is hampering the global subsurface engineering software market. The integration of subsurface engineering software solutions with the user interface such as bluetooth, grid scans, and live scans offers significant growth opportunities to the market.

The global subsurface engineering software market can be categorized based on deployment, modeling type, interface, software type, industry, pricing model and geography. Based on deployment, the market can be classified into cloud and on-premise. In terms of modeling type, the global subsurface engineering software market can be divided into 2D software modeling and 3D software modeling. Based on device, the subsurface engineering software market can be segmented into the tablet, laptop, computer, and mobile. In terms of software type, the subsurface engineering software market can be classified into CAD (computer-aided design) software, CAE (computer-aided engineering) software, AEC (architecture, engineering, and construction) software, and EDA (electronic design automation) software. The CAD software segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Based on industry, the market can be segregated into government, energy & power, oil & gas, manufacturing, and others. The subsurface engineering software market can be segmented based on pricing model into subscription based software model and license based software model.

Geographically, the global subsurface engineering software market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are estimated to account for a high market share by the end of 2018, due to the growth of cloud-based software solutions in these regions. This provides a wide range of advantages such as ease of access, better security, and large space for storage. The subsurface engineering software market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to anticipated growth of construction and automation industries. The subsurface engineering software market in Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period.

Vendors operating in the global subsurface engineering software market are focused on providing solutions according to utility system requirements, which include implementation of different solutions, upgrade, and expansion or extending of the existing systems. Major vendors operating in the global subsurface engineering software market are Emerson Paradigm Holding LLC, Bentley Systems Incorporated, Tendeka B.V., Kana Pipeline Inc., Diversified Communications, Cardno Limited, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Innovyze, Inc., Haestad Methods Inc., Chetu Inc., Siemens Industry Software GmbH, MWH Global Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Inc., ArcGIS System, Microsoft Inc., Itron Inc., ABB’s Enterprise Software Group, Aclara Technologies LLC, and Dassault Systems.

