Global Surgical Equipment Market Status, Market Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application and Forecast to 2023

This report analyzes the Europe, the Middle East & Africa surgical equipment market by product type (surgical sutures & staples, handheld surgical equipment, electrosurgical devices) application (neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynaecology) end user (hospitals & clinics); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The Europe, the Middle East & Africa surgical equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The major players in Europe, the Middle East & Africa surgical equipment market include:

Smith & Nephew (Europe)

• B. Braun Melsungen AG (Europe)

• Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Europe)

• Ethicon US, LLC. (U.S.)

• COVIDIEN. (Europe)

• CONMED Corporation. (U.S.)

• Integra LifeSciences Corporation. (U.S.)

• Valeant. (Canada)

• KLS Martin Group (Europe)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

The Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Kuwait

Qatar

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product type, the Europe, the Middle East & Africa surgical equipment market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Surgical Sutures & Staples

• Handheld Surgical Equipment

• Electrosurgical Devices

On the basis of application, the Europe, the Middle East & Africa surgical equipment market has been categorized into the following segments:

Neurosurgery

• Obstetrics

• Gynaecology

On the basis of end user, the Europe, the Middle East & Africa surgical equipment market has been categorized into the following segments:

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

…

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Smith & Nephew

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Product Overview

11.1.3 Financials Overview

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Product Overview

11.2.3 Financial Overview

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3 Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Product Overview

11.3.3 Financial Overview

11.3.4 Key Development

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4 Ethicon US, LLC.

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.4.3 Financial Overview

11.4.4 Key Development

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5 COVIDIEN.

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Product Overview

11.5.3 Financial Overview

11.5.4 Key Developments

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…….

