Global Tequila Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Tequila Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 137 pages with table and figures in it.

Tequila is a regional specific name for a distilled beverage made from the blue agave plant, primarily in the area surrounding the city of Tequila, 65 km (40 mi) northwest of Guadalajara, and in the highlands (Los Altos) of the north western Mexican state of Jalisco. Although tequila is a kind of mezcal, modern tequila differs somewhat in the method of its production, in the use of only blue agave plants, as well as in its regional specificity. Tequila varieties are only allowed to use the term if they are manufactured in specific regions of Mexico.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, Mexico is the only origin of tequila. Tequila is the most important type of wine in Mexico. Tequila is the symbol of Mexican national spirit, and Mexico is the second largest consumer countries of tequila.

The United States is the largest consumer of Tequila. In addition, the US demand for tequila is increasing year by year. Spain and Chinese demand for tequila is increasing at a high rate.

Tequila has very strict requirements for raw materials. A mature blue agave requires a minimum of eight years, which limits the total production of tequila.

The worldwide market for Tequila is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 5910 million US$ in 2024, from 4660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Tequila in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/585438

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Jose Cuervo

Sauza

PatrÃ³n

Juarez

1800 Tequila

El Jimador Family

Don Julio

Familia Camarena Tequila

Herradura

Zarco

Cazadores

Cabo Tequila

Milagro

Margaritaville

Clase Azul

Avion Tequila

1921 Tequila

4 Copas

Corzo

El Agave Artesanal

Tequila Arette

Don Eduardo

Agave Dos Mil

Aha Toro

Buen Amigo

Campo Azul

Cascahuin Distillery

CompaÃ±ia Tequilera de Arandas

Centinela

Hacienda La Capilla

Dos Lunas Tequila

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

100% Tequila

Mixto Tequila

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Corporate Hospitality

Government Reception

Family Dinner

Other

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Tequila-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Tequila market.

Chapter 1, to describe Tequila Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Tequila, with sales, revenue, and price of Tequila, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Tequila, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Tequila market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tequila sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Order a Purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/585438

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook