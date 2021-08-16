Handheld XRF Analyzers Market 2018-2028: In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors

Handheld XRF analyzers, commonly known as X-ray fluorescent analyzers, use a non-destructive analytical technique, to determine the elemental composition of a material. Non-destructive techniques are commonly preferred by end users as the sample is not altered while testing. Newly-upgraded handheld XRF analyzers have the capability to identify samples that are difficult to identify or samples that are out of compliance.

Attributing to the high investments in research and development and high demand for the discovery of new metals around the globe, manufacturers are focusing on launching handheld XRF analyzers with upgraded features, which are helpful in precisely determining the chemical composition of a material. Handheld XRF analyzers are also used to verify the presence of new metals. There is massive demand for handheld XRF analyzers in industries such as agriculture and mining, which drives the growth of the handheld XRF analyzers market.

Handheld XRF Analyzers Market: Dynamics

Drivers

Various manufacturers have been focusing on introducing portable and lightweight XRF analyzers. For example, Brukers, a prominent manufacturer of handheld XRF analyzers, has launched a portable, lightweight and battery-operated handheld XRF analyzers. Portable handheld XRF analyzers are helpful in cases where the test specimen is large and heavy or is required to be analyzed in-situ. In these cases, researchers can take the battery-operated handheld XRF analyzers to the sample rather than bringing the sample into the laboratory.

Handheld XRF analyzers are also helpful in the quick analysis of a metal. Attributing to the stringent regulations related to element identification, it is crucial for manufacturers to remain compliant, which ultimately drives the demand for handheld XRF analyzers and the growth of the market. Also, end users in mining industry are focusing on providing the accurate results while testing the composition of metal which ultimately drives the growth of the market. There is also high demand for iron and steel in various end use industries across the globe which ultimately boosts the adoption of handheld XRF analyzers in the market.

Challenges

A key restraint hindering the growth of the handheld XRF analyzers market is the fact that relative humidity and surrounding temperature can affect the readings of handheld XRF analyzers. Varying geometry and density of the samples may also affect the readings on handheld XRF analyzers. Some samples are made of organic materials with varied shapes, thicknesses and surface features and these variables can affect the readings and, in turn, result in errors in the assessment. Along with that, for taking scientific readings of handheld XRF analyzers professional personal is required.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8190

Handheld XRF Analyzers Market: Segmentation

The handheld XRF analyzers market can be segmented on the basis of data test, end user, modularity and region.

Segmentation on the basis of data test:

Qualitative Data

Quantitative Data

Semi-Quantitative Data

Segmentation on the basis of industry/end use:

Environmental Science

Mining industries

Research and Academics

Archaeometry

Segmentation on the basis of modularity:

Stationary analyzers

Portable analyzers

Handheld XRF Analyzers Market: Competition Landscape

Prominent players in the handheld XRF analyzers are OLYMPUS Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Thermo Scientific Nitcon, Spectro Analytical Instruments, Bruker, and The Vanta, Oxford Instruments and Spectro Analytical Instruments.

Manufacturers operating in the handheld XRF analyzers market are focusing on launching products for specific applications such as metal identification. Also, they are investing on the development of easy-to-use equipment that require operators with limited technical training.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan ( Greater China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8190

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Handheld XRF analyzers Market Segments

Handheld XRF analyzers Market Dynamics

Handheld XRF analyzers Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Report Highlights: