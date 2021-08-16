Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market Is Expected To Grow at a CAGR Of 25.09%, During 2011 To 2025 | MRFR

Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 25.09%, during the forecast period. Fuel cells electrochemically combinates hydrogen and oxygen, so as to generate electricity, heat and water as a by-product. Unlike, batteries, fuel cells uninterruptedly generate electricity as long as a source of the fuel is supplied. Fuel cells do not burn fuel, making the process silent, pollution-free, and up to two to three times more effective than combustion technologies. A fuel cell structure can be a genuine zero-emission source of electricity when it utilizes hydrogen created from non-polluting sources such as, water electrolysis process. Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Utilizes hydrogen as a chemical component, which is propagated into the fuel cell so as to generate energy. The basic standard is the reversal process of the water electrolysis, whereas in water is the by-product of the reaction.

Industry Highlights

The hydrogen and fuel cells market is mainly propelled by factors such as increasing demand in the telecommunications, automotive and residential micro-CHP sector, and diminishing dependency on non-renewable energy sources. However, shorter resilience of the fuel cell is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period. It is evident that the advanced countries across the globe are highly focused on making hydrogen as a dependable and effective energy generating source. The abundant benefits of fuel cells over major segments to produce pollution-free energy will generate a huge influence shortly. Top automakers such as Toyota, Hyundai, Honda and Daimler have recently showcased their hydrogen fuel powered vehicles in the market relating to their zero-emission quality.

Industry Segmentation

Global Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market, By Type

Air-Cooled Type

Water-Cooled Type

Global Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market, By Application

Stationary

Transport

Portable

Global Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market, By Region

Americas

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

The global hydrogen and fuel cells market is segmented by prominent regions such as, Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

The American countries, more precisely north American countries fuel cell deployments have been encouraged by federal research and development (R&D) and demonstration programs, and supported by federal tax incentives for FCVs, hydrogen infrastructure, and fuel cell stationary power generation, it is the support and investment by state governments that have propelled the use of fuel cell and hydrogen technologies in certain parts of the country.

Asia Pacific is another major market for hydrogen and fuel cells. It accounted for the market share of 28.47% in 2016 with a market value of USD 461.7 million. Growing population along with rising disposable income in the region driving the demand for energy. Moreover, these rapidly growing economies in the region are also the top polluters in the world.

The European Strategic Energy Technology (SET) Plan identifies fuel cell and hydrogen technologies as crucial technologies contributing to reaching the ambitious goals of the integrated European energy and climate policy with a time horizon of 2020 and beyond.

In the Middle East & Africa region South Africa, UAE, and Saudi Arabia are the major countries. Increased renewable energy activities to meet the energy demand, is one of the essential reasons for growth in the hydrogen and fuel cells market in the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players

Panasonic Corporation (Japan), FuelCell Energy, Inc. (U.S.), Plug Power Inc. (U.S.), Intelligent Energy Holdings plc (U.K.), Hyster-Yale Group (U.S.), Ballard Power Systems. (Canada), Doosan Fuel Cell (U.S.), Nedstack fuel cell technology BV. (Netherlands), Hydrogenics Corporation (Canada), Pearl Hydrogen (China), and Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies (Singapore).

