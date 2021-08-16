HYDROGEN GAS 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025
At standard temperature and pressure, hydrogen is a colorless, odorless, tasteless, non-toxic, nonmetallic, highly combustible diatomic gas with the molecular formula H2.
North America dominates the hydrogen market due to increasing adoption rate of novel technology and supportive government regulations for hydrogen in the region.
The global Hydrogen Gas market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hydrogen Gas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydrogen Gas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Air Liquide
Air Products and Chemicals
BASF SE
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited
Gulf Cryo
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.
Messer group
Praxair Technology
The Linde Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Pipeline
High-Pressure Tube Trailers
Cylinders
Segment by Application
Chemicals
Aerospace & Automotive
Energy
Refining
Glass
Welding & Metal Fabrication
Others
Table of Content:
Executive Summary
1 Hydrogen Gas Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hydrogen Gas
1.2 Hydrogen Gas Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Hydrogen Gas Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Pipeline
1.2.3 High-Pressure Tube Trailers
1.2.4 Cylinders
1.3 Hydrogen Gas Segment by Application
1.3.1 Hydrogen Gas Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Chemicals
1.3.3 Aerospace & Automotive
1.3.4 Energy
1.3.5 Refining
1.3.6 Glass
1.3.7 Welding & Metal Fabrication
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Global Hydrogen Gas Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Hydrogen Gas Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Hydrogen Gas Market Size
1.5.1 Global Hydrogen Gas Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Hydrogen Gas Production (2014-2025)
……..
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hydrogen Gas Business
7.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals
7.1.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals Hydrogen Gas Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Hydrogen Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals Hydrogen Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Air Liquide
7.2.1 Air Liquide Hydrogen Gas Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Hydrogen Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Air Liquide Hydrogen Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Air Products and Chemicals
7.3.1 Air Products and Chemicals Hydrogen Gas Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Hydrogen Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Air Products and Chemicals Hydrogen Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 BASF SE
7.4.1 BASF SE Hydrogen Gas Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Hydrogen Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 BASF SE Hydrogen Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited
7.5.1 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited Hydrogen Gas Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Hydrogen Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited Hydrogen Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Gulf Cryo
7.6.1 Gulf Cryo Hydrogen Gas Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Hydrogen Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Gulf Cryo Hydrogen Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.
7.7.1 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Hydrogen Gas Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Hydrogen Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Hydrogen Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Messer group
7.8.1 Messer group Hydrogen Gas Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Hydrogen Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Messer group Hydrogen Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Praxair Technology
7.9.1 Praxair Technology Hydrogen Gas Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Hydrogen Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Praxair Technology Hydrogen Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 The Linde Group
7.10.1 The Linde Group Hydrogen Gas Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Hydrogen Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 The Linde Group Hydrogen Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
