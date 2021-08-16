IN-FLIGHT WI-FI SERVICES 2018 GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH, SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025
This report focuses on the global In-Flight Wi-Fi Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-Flight Wi-Fi Services development in United States, Europe and China.
In-flight Wi-Fi refers to onboard internet service provided on aircraft, which can be accessed by passengers via personal electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. Globally, the in-flight Wi-Fi market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing consumer inclination towards high bandwidth applications such as on-demand video streaming, watching high definition videos and surfing media-rich web pages while travelling by flight, especially in developed regions.
Airlines are increasingly switching towards the better Wi-Fi services, mainly satellite-based broadband services which deliver high internet speed. Airlines are now increasingly replacing their existing systems with better Wi-Fi system, in order to meet with changing passenger’s demands, and there are different types of Wi-Fi systems available depends upon the types of aircraft. In 2017, various airlines have upgraded their existing Wi-Fi systems for better speed and connectivity.
Key trend which is expected to have predominantly effect the market in coming year in In-Flight Wi-Fi market is growth in number of air travelers and Wi-Fi connectivity preferences. In-Flight Wi-Fi allows air passengers to get online, do basic browsing, to get connected using cell phones via voice calls, emails, and SMS or MMS. Currently, there is an increase in the number of business and general air travelers.
In 2017, the global In-Flight Wi-Fi Services market size was 3900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 13100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.3% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Echostar Corporation
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc
GOGO Llc
Honeywell International Inc
Panasonic Avionics Corporation
Viasat Inc
Sitaonair
Thales Group
Thinkom Solutions Inc
Kymeta Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Air-to-ground technology
Satellite technology
Market segment by Application, split into
Military
Commerical
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Air-to-ground technology
1.4.3 Satellite technology
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Military
1.5.3 Commerical
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Size
2.2 In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Echostar Corporation
12.1.1 Echostar Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Introduction
12.1.4 Echostar Corporation Revenue in In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Echostar Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc
12.2.1 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Introduction
12.2.4 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc Revenue in In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc Recent Development
12.3 GOGO Llc
12.3.1 GOGO Llc Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Introduction
12.3.4 GOGO Llc Revenue in In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 GOGO Llc Recent Development
12.4 Honeywell International Inc
12.4.1 Honeywell International Inc Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Introduction
12.4.4 Honeywell International Inc Revenue in In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Honeywell International Inc Recent Development
12.5 Panasonic Avionics Corporation
12.5.1 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Introduction
12.5.4 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Revenue in In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Viasat Inc
12.6.1 Viasat Inc Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Introduction
12.6.4 Viasat Inc Revenue in In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Viasat Inc Recent Development
12.7 Sitaonair
12.7.1 Sitaonair Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Introduction
12.7.4 Sitaonair Revenue in In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Sitaonair Recent Development
12.8 Thales Group
12.8.1 Thales Group Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Introduction
12.8.4 Thales Group Revenue in In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Thales Group Recent Development
12.9 Thinkom Solutions Inc
12.9.1 Thinkom Solutions Inc Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Introduction
12.9.4 Thinkom Solutions Inc Revenue in In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Thinkom Solutions Inc Recent Development
12.10 Kymeta Corporation
12.10.1 Kymeta Corporation Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Introduction
12.10.4 Kymeta Corporation Revenue in In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Kymeta Corporation Recent Development
Continued…..
