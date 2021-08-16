Instrument Calibration Services Market 2018-2028: In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors

Instrument Calibration Services Market: Introduction

Instrument calibration is a process used to maintain the accuracy of an instrument. The services through which one can minimize or eliminate the factors that cause inaccurate measurements are known as instrument calibration services. Specific services offered by the providers of instrument calibration services include on-site calibration, rapid turnaround, calibration documentation, pickup and delivery, online documentation and in-house contract lab services. While offering on-site instrument calibration services, suppliers send equipment or personnel for on-site calibration work, which reduces or eliminates the expense of shipping the instrument or taking it off line. In some cases, suppliers also offer pick-up and delivery services to minimize the time and cost associated with using in-house personnel. While offering rapid turnaround services, suppliers offer quick turnaround on instrument calibration services, usually in a few days.

Instrument calibration services are often considered as an essential part of quality management system. They are undertaken to compare the standard measurement with that of the instrument’s measurement. All industries across the globe are increasingly adopting instrument calibration services at regular intervals in their production processes to identify any faults with instruments at the earliest opportunity.

Instrument Calibration Services Market: Dynamics

Increase in protective maintenance and quality awareness are some of the key factors driving the growth of the instrument calibration services market during the forecast period. The instrument calibration services market is expected to further grow rapidly with the advent of industrial Internet of Things as all instruments need to be calibrated regularly to ensure the proper functioning of the device network. Calibration also indicates the traceability of the instrument, which is another factor driving the growth of the instrument calibration services market. In addition, strict government regulations are also boosting the growth of the instrument calibration services market. Growth of end-use industries is also likely to drive the growth of the instrument calibration services market as the instruments used in industries such as life sciences and aerospace & defence are at a high risk of failure and thus, require calibration at regular intervals.

However there is high competition in the market among the players, which is one of the major factor restraining the growth of the instrument calibration services market. Another factor limiting the growth of the instrument calibration services market is lack of skilled labor.

Instrument Calibration Services Market: Segmentation

The global instrument calibration services market can be segmented on the basis of services, end use in key regions

Segmentation of the instrument calibration services market on the basis of services:

Electrical Calibration Services

Mass Standards Calibration Services

Temperature Calibration Services

Segmentation of the instrument calibration services market on the basis of end use:

Aerospace & Defense

Communication

Electronics

Industrial & automotive

Pharmaceutical/Biomedical

Others

Instrument Calibration Services Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Some of the key vendors identified in the instrument calibration services market are ESSCO Calibration Laboratory, ABB Group, General Electric, Endress+Hauser, Keysight Technologies, Inc., Optical Test and Calibration Ltd, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG. Trescal, Inc., Siemens AG, Micro Precision Calibration, Technical Maintenance Inc., Transcat, Inc., Tradinco Instruments, Tektronix, Lockheed Martin, Consumers Energy and GE Kaye.

Instrument Calibration Services Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the instrument calibration services market has been segmented into North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan.

Report Highlights