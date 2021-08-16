Intraocular Lens Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the intraocular lens market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

Th e study provides a detailed view of the Intraocular Lens market, by segmenting it based on by product type, material, end- user, and regional demand. Growing adoption of premium intraocular lens in the past several years propels the growth for the intraocular lens market. Moreover, increasing prevalence of catarac across the globe are the prime factor driving the market demand. Aditionally, government initiatives for eliminating the avoidable blindness are expected to fuels the demand for the global intraocular lens market in the near future.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by product type, and by material, by end- user in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the intraocular lens market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the intraocular lens market.

The report provides the size of the intraocular lens market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global intraocular lens market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The intraocular lens market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the Intraocular Lens market, split into regions. Based on product type, material, end- user the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for intraocular Lens. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and product type and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of intraocular lens several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Alcon (A Novartis AG Division), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Eyekon Medical Inc., Humanoptics AG, Hoya Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Lenstec Inc., Rayner Intraocular Lenses Ltd., and Staar Surgical Company.

The global Intraocular Lens market has been segmented into:

Global Intraocular Lens Market: By Product Type

• Monofocal intraocular lens

• Multifocal intraocular lens

• Toric intraocular lens

• Phakic intraocular lens

• Others

Global Intraocular Lens Market: By Material

• Silicone

• Polymethylmethacrylate (pmma)

• Hydrophobic acrylic

Global Intraocular Lens Market: By End- User

• Eye research institutes

• Ophthalmology clinics

• Others

Global Intraocular Lens Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

