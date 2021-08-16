Laboratory Centrifuge & Accessories Market 2018-2028: Current Industry Share & Year-Over-Year Growth

Increasing research & development expenditure along with the technological advancement in the analytical instruments are generating the demand for laboratory centrifuge & accessories. The adoption of laboratory centrifuge & accessories is increasing in hospitals and diagnostics centres for the treatment of diseases at the molecular level in order to better understand the nature of the disease. Moreover, with the emergence of automation in laboratories, the demand for advanced laboratory centrifuge & accessories is increasing to overcome the challenges of conventional laboratory centrifuge & accessories in terms of volume and speed.

Laboratory centrifuge is an equipment which is driven by motor and spins liquid samples at high speed to separate substances of different densities. Laboratory centrifuge & accessories are essential equipment in most of the laboratories to meet the application needs for clinical & blood banking, drug discovery, proteomics, and for molecular biology. The increasing demand for laboratory centrifuge & accessories to meet the specific demand for component separation process is propelling the growth of laboratory centrifuge & accessories market. Furthermore, the advancements in various sectors such as diagnostics, microbiology, and forensics research is supporting the demand for laboratory centrifuge & accessories market.

Laboratory Centrifuge & Accessories Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research centres is the key factor driving the growth of laboratory centrifuge & accessories market. Moreover, with the growing aging population and increasing prevalence of diseases, the demand for laboratory centrifuge & accessories is increasing rapidly. Furthermore, various industries are replacing manual methods of research activities with the advanced technology which is playing a significant role in driving the growth of laboratory centrifuge & accessories market. In addition, the growth of vaccine production is also supporting the high demand for laboratory centrifuge & accessories.

Apart from these, the high investment in research and development activities by government and various private and public organizations is driving the growth of laboratory centrifuge & accessories market. Also, the increasing investments in healthcare sector is also fuelling the growth of laboratory centrifuge & accessories market. Furthermore, the expansion of diagnosis laboratories and drug discovery centres is creating impending growth opportunities for laboratory centrifuge & accessories market.

Challenges

Less adoption of laboratory centrifuge & accessories in various countries of Africa and Latin America is the major challenge for the growth of the market. Moreover, challenges related to the mechanical failure of equipment is also hindering the growth laboratory centrifuge & accessories market.

Laboratory Centrifuge & Accessories Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Laboratory Centrifuge & Accessories Market on the Basis of Product Type:

Equipment

Accessories Rotor Plate Tube



Segmentation of Laboratory Centrifuge & Accessories Market on the Basis of Application:

Microbiology

Proteomics

Blood Component Separation

Genomics

Segmentation of Laboratory Centrifuge & Accessories Market on the Basis of End Use:

Research & Development Institutes

Pharmaceutical Industries

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centres

Others

Laboratory Centrifuge & Accessories Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Prominent players in the global laboratory centrifuge & accessories market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Becton, Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd., QIAGEN, Sartorius, Rucker Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Eppendorf, and Dickinson and Company.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan ( Greater China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

