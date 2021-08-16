Light Vehicle Turbocharger Market 2019 by Technology and Top Key Players- Honeywell, BorgWarner, Mahle, Robert Bosch, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and more…
Light Vehicle Turbocharger Market
The global Light Vehicle Turbocharger market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Light Vehicle Turbocharger volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Light Vehicle Turbocharger market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Honeywell
BorgWarner
Mahle GmbH
Robert Bosch GmbH
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Continental
MHI
IHI
Cummins
Hunan Tyen
Weifu Tianli
Kangyue
Weifang Fuyuan
Shenlong
Okiya Group
Zhejiang Rongfa
Hunan Rugidove
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Diesel Engine Turbocharger
Gasoline Engine Turbocharger
New Energy Engine Turbocharger
Segment by Application
Sedan
SUV
Others
