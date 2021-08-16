Light Vehicle Turbocharger Market 2019 by Technology and Top Key Players- Honeywell, BorgWarner, Mahle, Robert Bosch, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Light Vehicle Turbocharger Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Light Vehicle Turbocharger Market



The global Light Vehicle Turbocharger market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Light Vehicle Turbocharger volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Light Vehicle Turbocharger market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell

BorgWarner

Mahle GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Continental

MHI

IHI

Cummins

Hunan Tyen

Weifu Tianli

Kangyue

Weifang Fuyuan

Shenlong

Okiya Group

Zhejiang Rongfa

Hunan Rugidove

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Diesel Engine Turbocharger

Gasoline Engine Turbocharger

New Energy Engine Turbocharger

Segment by Application

Sedan

SUV

Others



